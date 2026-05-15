OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bellavista Resources Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR; OTCQX: BVRXF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bellavista Resources Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Bellavista Resources Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BVRXF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Bellavista’s Managing Director, Glenn Jardine said:

“We are very pleased to commence trading on OTCQX, which enhances accessibility of the Company’s shares for North American investors and supports our goal of expanding Bellavista Resources presence in this key market. The Company’s presence on OTCQX reflects our strong engagement with the North American investment community as we continue to advance the Pickle Crow Gold Project in Canada and deliver long-term value.”

About Bellavista Resources Ltd

Bellavista Resources Limited is a mineral exploration company. The Company recently agreed to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project and exploration assets in Ontario, Canada. The Company also 100% owns the Brumby Base Metal Project in Western Australia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com