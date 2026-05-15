Nutriband Inc to Showcase Expanding AI Wellness Product Portfolio and New June Product Launches at ECRM Conference

Nutriband’s Active Intelligence subsidiary to Showcase Expanding AI Wellness Product Portfolio and New June Product Launches at ECRM Conference

Company to Meet with Buyers from Walmart Inc, Walgreens, Amazon.com, Inc., Cardinal Health and Other Major National Retailers

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW) and its wholly owned subsidiary Active Intelligence (“Active Intelligence” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in innovative wellness, recovery, and performance-focused consumer products, today announced its participation in the upcoming ECRM conference taking place in June 2026, where the Company will showcase its latest AI-branded product portfolio to buyers and executives from some of the nation’s largest retail and healthcare organizations.

During the conference, Active Intelligence is scheduled to meet with category buyers and decision-makers representing major national retailers and distributors, including Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon, Cardinal Health, and numerous additional retail, pharmacy, healthcare, and e-commerce channels.

The Company will feature its growing AI Tape product line, which continues to gain traction within the wellness, recovery, and athletic performance categories. In addition, Active Intelligence plans to introduce several new products scheduled for launch in June 2026, including:

AI Performance Tape — a next-generation kinesiology and recovery product designed to support athletic performance, mobility, muscle recovery, and active lifestyles;

— a next-generation kinesiology and recovery product designed to support athletic performance, mobility, muscle recovery, and active lifestyles; AI Energy Patches — innovative wearable wellness patches formulated to support energy, focus, and daily performance; and

— innovative wearable wellness patches formulated to support energy, focus, and daily performance; and AI Sleep — a wellness-focused solution developed to support relaxation, recovery, and improved sleep quality.



The Company believes these new additions further strengthen its position within the rapidly expanding global wellness market and broaden its opportunities for national retail placement across multiple high-growth consumer categories.

“We are excited to meet directly with some of the world’s largest retailers and healthcare distributors to showcase our growing AI product platform. Consumer demand for wellness, recovery, energy, and performance solutions continues to accelerate, and we believe Active Intelligence is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these long-term market trends” said Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband Inc.

The ECRM conference serves as one of the leading business development and category planning events connecting consumer brands with major retailers, distributors, and pharmacy chains across North America. Management believes the Company’s participation will support ongoing discussions related to new retail partnerships, expanded distribution opportunities, and future product placement initiatives.

About AVERSA™ Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ‘'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K’s and Forms 10-Q’s, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email: info@nutriband.com

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.