Koryx Copper Announces Further Significant Drill Results for the Haib Copper Project, Southern Namibia

Highlights

17 drill holes reported with consistent, wide intercepts up to 599m in width.

CuEq Grades exceeding average MRE grade with pockets of higher-grade Au and Mo.

Best 8 of 17 drill hole assays as follows:

• HM132:

150m @ 0.45% CuEq (157ppm Mo, 0.048g/t Au) (90 – 240m)

incl. 28m @ 0.67% CuEq (282ppm Mo, 0.048g/t Au)

22m @ 0.56% CuEq (57ppm Mo, 0.041g/t Au) (8 - 30m)

18m @ 0.40% CuEq (23ppm Mo, 0.018g/t Au) (466 – 484m)

60m @ 0.37% CuEq (62ppm Mo, 0.023g/t Au) (510 – 570m) • HM129: 144m @ 0.36% CuEq (136ppm Mo, 0.021g/t Au) (294 - 438m)

84m @ 0.33% CuEq (30ppm Mo, 0.041g/t Au) (0 - 84m) • HM130: 132m @ 0.41% CuEq (37ppm Mo, 0.022g/t Au) (6 - 138m)

incl. 18m @ 0.53% CuEq (51ppm Mo, 0.019g/t Au) • HM124: 94m @ 0.42% CuEq (35ppm Mo, 0.035g/t Au) (76 - 170m)

Incl. 16m @ 0.66% CuEq (80ppm Mo, 0.051g/t Au)

10m @ 0.55% CuEq (86ppm Mo, 0.040g/t Au) (190 – 200m)

52m @ 0.62% CuEq (77ppm Mo, 0.040g/t Au) (212 – 264m)

14m @ 0.39% CuEq (4ppm Mo, 0.042g/t Au) (30 - 44m) • HM145: 38m @ 0.57% CuEq (152ppm Mo, 0.031g/t Au) (160 - 198m)

incl. 7m @ 0.91% CuEq (514ppm Mo, 0.043g/t Au) • HM126: 36m @ 0.45% CuEq (161ppm Mo, 0.024g/t Au) (16 – 52m)

32m @ 0.36% CuEq (195ppm Mo, 0.018g/t Au) (60 – 92m)

26m @ 0.39% CuEq (116ppm Mo, 0.019g/t Au) (102 – 128m) • HM123: 18m @ 0.78% CuEq (97ppm Mo, 0.027g/t Au) (52 - 70m)

28m @ 0.40% CuEq (46ppm Mo, 0.036g/t Au) (238 - 266m) • HM125: 76m @ 0.40% CuEq (36ppm Mo, 0.033g/t Au) (80 – 156m)

incl. 8m @ 1.09% CuEq (58ppm Mo, 0.068g/t Au)

38m @ 0.40 CuEq (237ppm Mo, 0.028g/t Au) (220 – 258m)

30m @ 0.34% CuEq (446ppm Mo, 0.021g/t Au) (274 – 304m) Drilling is ongoing with 14 drill rigs engaged in infill, growth, geotech and exploration drilling.

Significant progress made with ongoing met testwork aiming to simplify and optimize the processing flow sheet. A more detailed project update describing this will be published later this month.

LUXEMBOURG, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper S.A. (TSX:KRY.V) (NSX:KYX) (OTCQB:KRYXF) (“Koryx” or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 17 drill holes (5,252m) received as part of the infill and expansion drilling for its 2026 exploration and project development program on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project (“Haib” or the “Project”) in southern Namibia.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper’s President and CEO commented: “Now operating with 14 drill rigs on site, our geological team has delivered another excellent set of drill results. These 17 drill holes demonstrate once again the highly consistent nature of the copper mineralization with significant molybdenum and gold byproduct credits and the potential to incrementally increase the average mineral resource grade. We recently published an updated mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) which demonstrated higher grades, lower stripping and a large increase in overall contained copper. This updated MRE plus an enhanced process flow sheet will be incorporated and published in the form of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment before the middle of 2026, followed by the planned Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) before the end of this year.”

Haib is a large-scale, advanced open-pit sulphide Cu-Mo-Au porphyry with a small oxide cap. The project is technically and economically feasible utilising mainly a low-risk open pit crushing/milling/flotation process. The project has attractive economics and a simple, scalable, long-life and low-cost development strategy undergoing rapid advancement, with an envisaged average annual Cu production rate of 92,000tpa in clean concentrate over a 24-year mine.

Figure 1: Plan view indicating recent drill hole locations. Results indicated in black are shown on the long section below

Summary of Results from Target Area 1

HM122 was drilled just north of the Volstruis River as an infill hole. Copper (Cu) and molybdenum (Mo) results are in line with expectations, with Mo effectively absent.

HM123 was drilled in the southeastern portion of Target 1 and positioned to intersect mineralisation both above and below the quartz vein separating Target 1 and Target 2. The results are significant. Firstly, the upper high-grade zone confirms a southward extension of Cu mineralisation approximately 130m beyond the current model. This zone is associated with Mo, with grades exceeding 100 ppm.

Secondly, the deeper high-grade zone that was intersected has not been identified in previous drilling and lies more than 200m outside the current 0.25% grade shell. Based on a single intersection, the orientation and full resource implications remain uncertain and will require further drilling. Mo is present in this zone, but at lower levels than the shallower zone.

HM124 is located just east of the centre of Target 1. While results are strong, they are broadly consistent with expectations. Mo is largely absent in the upper portion of the hole but increases steadily with depth, with numerous samples exceeding 100ppm.

HM127 was collared south of the Volstruis River near the northeastern edge of Target 1. The high-grade Cu zone intersected correlates well with mineralisation previously reported in boreholes HM15R, HM16, and HM17. This mineralisation is high-grade, narrow, and structurally controlled, with HM127 indicating an eastward extension of approximately 50m beyond what was previously defined.

Figure 2. Long section showing seventeen drillhole intersections relative to the model for Cu mineralization

HM133 is an infill hole located just north of the Volstruis River, close to the existing adit. Cu results are in line with expectations, and Mo is essentially absent. Tungsten (W) is present, with several 2m intervals returning grades greater than 100ppm. Gold (Au) is also present, with a sample from 46–48 m returning 0.2 g/t.

HM134 is an infill hole situated near the centre of Target 1. Cu results are largely as expected; however, the low-grade zone at approximately 150m vertical depth, identified in earlier drilling, appears wider in this hole than currently modelled. Mo grades increase with depth, averaging >100ppm from approximately 250m downhole.

Summary of Results from Target Area 2

HM119 was drilled northwards from within Target 2. Cu results correlate well with the current model, while Mo occurs at low levels, consistent with what has been observed in this area.

HM125 was collared in the southern part of Target 2 to better delineate the limit of Cu mineralisation. Results align well with the current grade shell model. Mo is initially absent but increases from 26m downhole, averaging >160ppm over 236m from 142m downhole, including 28m at 447ppm.

HM126 was drilled near the southern intersection of Target 2 and Target 4, into the east–west structural zone south of Target 3 and associated with Cu depletion. Cu results are in line with expectations both prior and in the Cu depletion zone. In contrast, Mo is consistently present, averaging 120ppm over the full 308m hole length, highlighting differing controls on Cu and Mo mineralisation.

HM128 was drilled on the northern edge of Target 2, just north of the Volstruis River. The hole successfully intersected the Cu-depleted east–west structural zone, although at a greater depth than anticipated, representing a potential resource gain. Mo grades remain low throughout. Au is present, with a 12m interval averaging 0.2g/t from 132 m downhole, including 4m at 0.3g/t.

HM130 is an infill hole designed to test the eastward extension of the shallow, wide, high-grade Cu zone (~0.9%) previously intersected in boreholes HM090 and HM006. While the zone was intersected, Cu grades are significantly lower, averaging 0.4% over 132m from surface. Mo is present, although grades exceeding 100ppm are sporadic.

HM131 was drilled southwards from near the southern margin of mineralisation. Cu results are as expected; however, Mo mineralisation is well developed, averaging 171ppm over 132m from 214m downhole, including a 46m interval at 249ppm and a further 10m at 305ppm.

HM132 is an infill hole drilled northwards from the southern margin of mineralisation. Cu results are strong and consistent with the current model. In several intervals, Cu mineralisation is associated with elevated Mo grades, averaging 184ppm over 118m from 122m downhole. This provides a significant uplift to the CuEq grade, as reflected in the significant intersections table above.

HM143 was drilled approximately 35m northwest of HM132 near the southern margin of Target 2. Results indicate that the hole likely missed the main Cu mineralisation, averaging <0.2% Cu to 228m downhole and <0.1% thereafter. However, Mo mineralisation is well developed, averaging 250ppm over 226m from surface, including 18m at 945ppm. Together with results from HM131 and HM132, this confirms a shallow, laterally extensive, and well-defined zone of Mo mineralisation along the southern margin of Target 2. When considered on a CuEq basis, this zone may be of economic consequence.

Summary of Results from Target Area 3

HM129 was collared south of Target 3 and drilled northwards into the mineralised zone. Cu results are strong and, as an infill hole, are broadly consistent with expectations. Mo is present throughout the hole and increases with depth. Notably, the deeper Cu-mineralised intervals are associated with elevated Mo grades, which contribute significantly to the CuEq. Tungsten (W) occurs sporadically in the deeper sections of the hole, with grades locally exceeding 400ppm. Gold (Au) is also present, with the interval from 26 to 28m returning 0.65g/t.

Summary of Results from Target Area 4

HM136 was drilled west of the Target 4 grade shell to test for a possible extension of mineralisation in this direction. Cu and Mo results clearly indicate that mineralisation from Target 4 does not extend into this area.

HM145 was drilled as an infill hole within Target 4, where Cu mineralisation had previously been defined by two historical RTZ boreholes. The results confirm the presence of Cu mineralisation. Mo grades are elevated, averaging close to 100ppm over the length of the hole, but exhibit a generally antipathetic relationship with Cu (i.e., intervals of high Cu correspond to low Mo, and vice versa).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drill core was logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core was bagged and sent to ALS Laboratories Ltd. in Johannesburg, South Africa for analysis (SANAS Accredited Testing Laboratory, No. T0387) and ActLabs in Canada, while the other half was quartered with one quarter archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes while the other quarter will be used for metallurgical test work. 33 elements are analysed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion and gold is assayed for using a 30g fire assay method. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every batch and are actively used to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) The QA/QC frequency is 1 in 20 for each of blanks, duplicates and standards.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole# Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 CuEq (%)2 Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (g/t) HM119

Entire Hole 0 386 386 0.23 0.20 18 0.027 Main 10 78 68 0.35 0.32 21 0.031 Including 62 72 10 0.51 0.48 26 0.032 Main 122 128 6 0.37 0.34 4 0.045 Main 264 270 6 0.58 0.51 19 0.087 Main 380 384 4 0.59 0.56 33 0.030 HM122

Entire Hole 0 254 254 0.21 0.18 6 0.035 Main 118 136 18 0.58 0.54 13 0.049 Including 126 128 2 1.02 0.95 13 0.092 Including 134 136 2 0.91 0.87 2 0.055 Main 200 214 14 0.31 0.26 3 0.055 HM123

Entire Hole 0 266 266 0.18 0.16 18 0.016 Main 18 22 4 0.56 0.48 64 0.067 Main 52 70 18 0.78 0.72 97 0.027 Including 52 56 4 1.07 1.02 101 0.022 Including 60 62 2 1.28 1.23 69 0.030 Main 238 266 28 0.40 0.36 46 0.036 Including 246 254 8 0.60 0.53 101 0.054 HM124

Entire Hole 0 266 266 0.38 0.34 36 0.031 Main 30 44 14 0.39 0.36 4 0.042 Main 76 170 94 0.42 0.39 35 0.035 Including 90 94 4 0.50 0.46 56 0.034 Including 118 124 6 0.73 0.68 52 0.039 Including 154 170 16 0.66 0.59 80 0.051 Main 190 200 10 0.55 0.49 86 0.040 Main 212 264 52 0.62 0.56 77 0.040 Including 220 224 4 1.51 1.40 100 0.100 Including 250 254 4 2.25 2.17 76 0.080 HM125

Entire Hole 0 392 392 0.27 0.21 116 0.025 Main 80 156 76 0.40 0.36 36 0.033 Including 136 144 8 1.09 1.02 58 0.068 Main 220 258 38 0.40 0.29 237 0.028 Main 274 304 30 0.34 0.16 446 0.021 Main 318 336 18 0.32 0.25 103 0.035 HM126

Entire Hole 0 308 308 0.22 0.16 120 0.017 Main 16 52 36 0.45 0.37 161 0.024 Main 60 92 32 0.36 0.27 195 0.018 Main 102 128 26 0.39 0.33 116 0.019 Main 156 164 8 0.35 0.29 153 0.016 Main 270 274 4 0.67 0.05 1,674 0.015 HM127

Entire Hole 0 118 118 0.14 0.11 21 0.020 Main 24 32 8 0.75 0.67 111 0.065 Including 28 30 2 1.77 1.64 237 0.064 HM128

Entire Hole 0 207 207 0.25 0.21 22 0.032 Main 12 50 38 0.35 0.33 12 0.024 Including 12 16 4 0.53 0.50 5 0.039 Including 30 34 4 0.50 0.47 19 0.023 Main 84 94 10 0.33 0.30 20 0.025 Main 122 162 40 0.35 0.27 56 0.079 HM129

Entire Hole 0 540 540 0.25 0.20 77 0.020 Main 0 84 84 0.33 0.29 30 0.041 Including 54 56 2 0.49 0.46 35 0.031 Including 82 84 2 1.56 1.52 5 0.046 Main 294 438 144 0.36 0.30 136 0.021 Including 342 348 6 0.54 0.52 19 0.029 Including 420 426 6 0.71 0.60 232 0.039 Main 474 488 14 0.34 0.28 125 0.019 HM130

Entire Hole 1 354 353 0.26 0.24 52 0.014 Main 6 138 132 0.41 0.38 37 0.022 Including 24 30 6 0.74 0.70 48 0.035 Including 52 70 18 0.53 0.50 51 0.019 Including 132 138 6 0.66 0.58 154 0.027 Main 218 246 28 0.33 0.25 209 0.013 HM131

Entire Hole 0 350 350 0.23 0.18 87 0.029 Main 166 198 32 0.31 0.26 76 0.030 Main 216 238 22 0.35 0.26 189 0.028 Main 270 298 28 0.32 0.19 296 0.031 Main 306 340 34 0.39 0.29 174 0.052 HM132

Entire Hole 0 599 599 0.32 0.27 77 0.029 Main 8 30 22 0.56 0.51 57 0.041 Including 10 12 2 1.25 1.21 29 0.047 Including 18 22 4 0.81 0.77 30 0.037 Main 40 54 14 0.43 0.40 34 0.036 Main 90 240 150 0.45 0.36 157 0.048 Including 160 168 8 0.53 0.38 260 0.082 Including 172 186 14 0.62 0.51 200 0.048 Including 196 224 28 0.67 0.53 282 0.048 Main 276 286 10 0.37 0.32 51 0.039 Main 374 390 16 0.45 0.42 53 0.020 Main 466 484 18 0.40 0.38 23 0.018 Main 510 570 60 0.37 0.33 62 0.023 HM133

Entire Hole 0 196 196 0.31 0.28 14 0.033 Main 0 58 58 0.37 0.34 6 0.046 Including 46 56 10 0.69 0.63 18 0.076 Main 148 196 48 0.34 0.31 8 0.034 HM134

Entire Hole 0 266 266 0.19 0.16 37 0.020 Main 4 36 32 0.34 0.31 26 0.027 Main 248 268 20 0.54 0.45 183 0.028 Including 248 254 6 0.89 0.84 72 0.030 HM136 Entire Hole 0 161 161 0.12 0.10 5 0.019 HM143

Entire Hole 0 320 320 0.23 0.15 182 0.018 Main 16 20 4 0.43 0.26 378 0.040 Main 34 74 40 0.30 0.22 187 0.019 Main 98 104 6 0.30 0.18 317 0.006 130 182 52 0.34 0.22 284 0.025 Main 208 226 18 0.66 0.30 945 0.026 HM145

Entire Hole 0 269 269 0.25 0.20 92 0.018 Main 160 198 38 0.57 0.49 152 0.031 Including 168 175 7 0.91 0.69 514 0.043 Including 186 192 6 0.75 0.70 40 0.048 Main 216 240 24 0.41 0.33 178 0.021 Including 220 228 8 0.58 0.45 294 0.029

True widths are unknown. Widths are interval widths and not true widths. The reported intervals are calculated using the following parameters: Only CuEq (%) was used to determine the intervals. The target composite grade is ≥0.30% CuEq. Composites start and end with samples ≥0.30% CuEq. Grades between 0.20% and 0.30% are included in interval but generally constitute <40% of the interval. Consecutive samples between 0.20% and 0.30% should be fewer than 5 samples (10m). Grades below 0.20% are included but generally constitute <20% of the interval. Consecutive grades <0.2% should be fewer than 2 samples (4m). Mineral Resource (MRE) copper equivalent (CuEq%) values have been calculated using commodity type and price considering the relevant recovery rate. The following metal prices were used Cu US$4.54/lb; Mo US$22.68/lb; Au US$4,000/oz along with the following recoveries indicated from test work, Cu 89%; Mo 65% and Au 50%. The CuEq was then calculated using CuEq = [(Cu grade/100 * 0.89 Cu recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb) + (Mo ppm/1000000 * 0.65 Mo recovery * 2204.62 * $22.68 Mo price/lb) + (Au grade * 0.50 Au recovery * 4000 Au price/oz / 31.1035)] / [0.89 Cu Recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb]





Qualified Person

Mr. Dean Richards Pr.Sci.Nat., MGSSA – BSc. (Hons) Geology is the Qualified Person for the Haib Copper Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400190/08). Mr. Richards is independent of the Company and its mineral properties and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Koryx Copper S.A.

Koryx Copper S.A. is a Luxembourg domiciled copper development Company focused on advancing its 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) Cu-Mo-Au porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators.

More than 120,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970’s with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date. Additional studies are underway which demonstrate Haib as a potential low risk, low cost, long life open pit, sulphide flotation Cu-Mo-Au project with the potential for additional production from heap leaching.

Mineralisation at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment. Haib is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia).

Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralisation and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralisation is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Heye Daun"

President & CEO

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

Julia Becker

Corporate Communications

jbecker@koryxcopper.com

+1-604-785-0850

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future or prospects of the Haib project or the Company, including prospective production rates and life-of-mine, the timing of publishing a PFS, the commencement of trading of the Shares under the new new Company name, and the effective date of the new CUSIP and ISIN assigned to the Shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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