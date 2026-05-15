As Victoria Day Weekend Approaches, MADD Canada Urges to Report Impaired Driving Through Campaign 911

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Victoria Day long weekend approaching and roads, waterways, and trails set to become much busier, MADD Canada is urging Canadians to help prevent deaths and injuries by calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers and boaters.

Campaign 911 is launched each spring ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend— a time when travel increases and the risk of impaired driving crashes rises. The campaign reminds Canadians that impaired driving is a crime in progress and that calling 911 can help stop a tragedy before it happens.

Every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands more are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. In 2021, police laid nearly 80,000 impaired driving charges and short-term licence suspensions. More recent data from the Traffic Injury Research Foundation shows alcohol-impaired driving fatalities rose by 14% between 2021 and 2022, increasing from 457 to 521 deaths. This growing toll is reflected in public concern. A recent MADD Canada poll conducted by Ipsos found that more than 90% of Canadians view impaired driving as a serious public safety issue.

“Too many Canadians are killed or injured in crashes that are entirely preventable,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “We can prevent these tragedies through awareness programs like Campaign 911, alongside stronger enforcement and the installation of anti-impaired driving technology in all new vehicles when it is available.”

MADD Canada first launched Campaign 911 in 2007, at a time when many people hesitated to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers, unsure whether the situation qualified as an emergency. Since then, the campaign has helped shift public perception by reinforcing that impaired driving is a serious public safety threat and that calling 911 is the right thing to do.

Across the country, nearly 100 MADD Canada Chapters will join with their local police services, municipalities, marinas and other community partners to raise awareness and spread the campaign’s life-saving message. Through roadside signs, billboards, public service announcements, and community events, Campaign 911 is a strong reminder that everyone shares in the responsibility for safety.

MADD Canada is grateful to its National Sponsor, Maritime-Ontario, whose generous and ongoing support helps bring the sober driving message to communities across the country.

To help ensure everyone gets home safely this Victoria Day long weekend and all year long, we all have a role to play:

Never drive a car, boat, an ATV or any other motorized vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.





Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

For more information on Campaign 911, including educational tools and safety resources, please visit madd.ca.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca