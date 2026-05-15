Max Power Signs MOU with City of Moose Jaw to Advance Natural Hydrogen Commercialization Within Saskatchewan’s Largest Industrial Corridor

MOU supports “months to molecules” commercialization strategy tied to the advancement of Canada’s first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system at Lawson

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the City of Moose Jaw to jointly advance strategic opportunities related to Natural Hydrogen commercialization within the Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor. The partnership aligns regional infrastructure, industry, policy, and economic development initiatives as MAX Power rapidly advances the Lawson Natural Hydrogen system near Central Butte, approximately 80 km northwest of Moose Jaw, toward commercial validation. MAX Power looks forward to providing a further operational update on Lawson during the week of May 18, 2026.

The MAX Power-City of Moose Jaw MOU was signed by both parties yesterday afternoon in a special ceremony at City Hall in Moose Jaw.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, commented: “Saskatchewan has long played a foundational role in feeding and powering the world, and we believe Natural Hydrogen represents the next chapter in that legacy. As MAX Power advances its Natural Hydrogen project toward commercial validation, we see a meaningful opportunity to support innovation, attract investment, create long-term economic value, and help position this region at the forefront of a new category of domestically sourced clean energy.”

Mr. James Murdoch, Mayor of Moose Jaw, stated: “Our Strategic Plan emphasizes economic growth and strong partnerships, and this MOU reflects that approach. We commend MAX Power for advancing Natural Hydrogen exploration in our region and for engaging Moose Jaw in the conversation. This agreement allows us to explore the potential of Natural Hydrogen to support local industries, research and training partnerships, and longer-term economic opportunities. Our location within the Regina–Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor and established industrial strengths position us well to take part in these emerging discussions.”

News Conference Video Clip

Click on the link below for video highlights from the MOU signing at Moose Jaw City Hall:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lh6vrjgc9No

Moose Jaw and the Regina–Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor

Moose Jaw anchors the western gateway of the Regina–Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor, a strategic hub of transportation, logistics, industrial operations, energy infrastructure, skilled workforce, education and research capabilities in south-central Saskatchewan, along with Canada’s largest proposed data centre development (Bell Canada). With the Lawson Discovery located approximately 80 km northwest of Moose Jaw and the Genesis Trend extending directly through this corridor, MAX Power believes the region is uniquely positioned to connect large-scale Natural Hydrogen discovery potential with future end-use demand, infrastructure development, workforce growth, and long-term regional economic expansion.

During yesterday’s signing ceremony, Mr. Narayanasamy described Moose Jaw’s leadership as “visionary” noting that the partnership reflects the type of forward-thinking collaboration required as Saskatchewan emerges as a leader in Canada’s developing Natural Hydrogen sector. He further emphasized the broader strategic importance of Natural Hydrogen in supporting Saskatchewan’s economy, strengthening Canada’s clean energy future, and advancing long-term domestic energy security.

Figure 1 – Genesis Trend





Why This Matters To Investors

MAX Power is strategically advancing beyond discovery and toward the broader development framework required for potential commercialization of Natural Hydrogen. The Moose Jaw MOU represents an important step in aligning infrastructure, policy, industry, and regional economic development initiatives as the Company progresses the Lawson discovery toward commercial validation and evaluates future integration opportunities within Saskatchewan’s largest industrial corridor.

As MAX Power continues advancing Canada’s first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system, the combination of supportive provincial policy, established industrial infrastructure, proximity to demand, and increasing regional engagement strengthens the broader development pathway for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

Importantly, the Company continues to advance Lawson through expanded technical evaluation and near-term operational milestones, with additional updates expected shortly as MAX Power further defines the scale, commercial parameters, and broader development potential of the system.

As global demand accelerates for secure, scalable, and domestically sourced clean energy, MAX Power is positioning itself at the intersection of energy, infrastructure, and industrial growth, and long-term energy security within North America’s most prospective emerging Natural Hydrogen jurisdictions.

MAX Power Enters Into Marketing Agreement

MAX Power has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Quantum Ventures Inc. ("Quantum Ventures"), a British Columbia-based marketing firm operating "The New Money" platform, to provide marketing and investor awareness services to the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, which has an effective date of May 9, 2026, Quantum Ventures will provide services including media creation, online awareness strategies, strategic introductions, and digital advertising campaigns across The New Money and partner channels. The marketing campaigns are expected to run for approximately 45 days, subject to flexibility based on campaign objectives. The Agreement has an initial term of four (4) months.

In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Quantum Ventures an upfront fee of $150,000 (USD). Quantum Ventures is an independent contractor and is at arm's length to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, Quantum Ventures does not currently own any securities of MAX Power.

Contact information for Quantum Ventures is as follows:

Quantum Ventures Inc.

202 – 3750 Shelbourne Street

Victoria, BC V8P 4H4

Email: hello@thenew.money

Phone: 778-977-1127

Figure 2 – Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power’s U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to exploration and drilling plans, proposed well licensing, the timing and scope of an expanded multi-well drill program, the interpretation of 3D seismic and 2D seismic data, the potential existence, size, continuity, recoverability, concentration, deliverability, and commercial viability of Natural Hydrogen and Helium accumulations, the advancement of the Lawson Discovery and Lawson Complex toward potential commercial evaluation or development, the ability of the Company to acquire additional permits or expand its land position, the impact of Saskatchewan’s updated regulatory framework, the development and prospective use of MAXX LEMI, and the Company’s broader Natural Hydrogen and Helium strategy.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, the successful interpretation of seismic and subsurface data, the availability of additional permits or lands under Saskatchewan’s regulatory framework, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, geochemical, and technical uncertainties; risks associated with public offering processes for permits and dispositions; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling, seismic, permitting, or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production. The Company’s properties are in the exploration stage, and no resources or reserves have been defined to date, nor is there any guarantee that resources or reserves will be defined in the future.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/949eed0d-a838-46af-a5fd-5cfa77f299d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d0d4cfd-bbc5-4a59-a24c-a92258cc5b2f