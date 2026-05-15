Trade Mark Management Course: Maximising Value and Successfully Protecting Your Assets for Long-term Business Success (ONLINE EVENT: June 30, 2026)

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maximising Value and Successfully Protecting Your Trade Mark (June 30, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's brand-driven world, trade marks are among the most valuable assets a business can own.

This training course is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills to not only maximise the value of their trade marks but also to safeguard them effectively.

Understanding the critical role that trade marks play in establishing and maintaining a strong market presence is essential to any successful brand strategy. The expert trainer will explore why trade marks are vital to business success, how to determine the value of your trade mark, and what factors contribute to creating a strong, distinctive brand.

You'll learn how to assess whether your trade mark is truly fit for purpose in today's competitive landscape, ensuring it has the legal strength and relevance to protect your brand identity over time. Additionally, the training course will cover the essential steps for preventing the loss of trade mark rights, helping you avoid the common pitfalls that can lead to costly challenges.

You'll gain insights into effectively managing your trade mark portfolio to maximise brand value, maintain competitive advantage, and protect your assets from infringement. This training course offers the tools and knowledge you need to strengthen and secure your trade mark assets for long-term business success.

Who Should Attend: This training course will be of particular benefit to

IP lawyers

In-house lawyers

Trade mark lawyers

Trade mark managers

IP managers

Brand managers

IPR and legal assistants

Key Topics Covered:

Why are trade marks important?

Determining the value of your trade mark

What makes a strong trade mark?

Is your trade mark fit for purpose?

How to prevent loss of rights

Speakers

JoAnna Emery

JoAnna Emery, CLAS, F.Inst.Pa, is Project Manager, Intellectual Property at atai Life Sciences. Previously, JoAnna was Senior Intellectual Property Paralegal for Cambridge Mechatronics Limited where she was responsible for aiding in the management and growth of the patent portfolio. Prior to that she was the Head of and Director for Pure Ideas Limited where she managed the strategy, P&L, KPIs and intellectual property operations of the firm.

JoAnna has over 27 years experience in intellectual property in both the US and England. She holds an Associate and Bachelor's degree in Paralegal Studies from Rivier College.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqs70s

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