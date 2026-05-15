Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Celebrates Andrea Pfeifer, Retiring CEO of AC Immune, for Her Contributions to Alzheimer’s Policy, Research and Care

Geneva, Switzerland, May 15, 2026 - The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), a worldwide initiative accelerating innovation in Alzheimer’s disease research and care, congratulates our DAC member and dear colleague Dr Andrea Pfeifer, who is retiring as CEO of the Swiss-based biotech company AC Immune, on her distinguished career and contributions to advancing global policies, disease-modifying therapies, and precision prevention of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

George Vradenburg, Founding Chairman, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC), said: “Andrea Pfeifer is absolutely passionate about solving the complex scientific, medical, regulatory, policy and social issues involved in preventing neurodegenerative diseases. She has driven innovative solutions at AC Immune with the potential to transform millions of lives. As a true leader of our field, Andrea is generous in sharing her expertise and vision, including through initiatives such as DAC, to seek better solutions and to raise awareness among the network of stakeholders whose collaboration is necessary to address this silent pandemic. As one of the first class of pioneering women executives in biotech and one of the longest-serving female CEOs in the industry, she has had an extraordinary career and also continues to dedicate herself to championing women’s brain health.”

Dr Pfeifer has played a leading role in defining global clinical development strategies linked to the prevention and disease modification of both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. She co-founded AC Immune in 2003 as CEO and has provided 23 years of visionary leadership, shaping the company into a resilient, innovation-driven, pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases.

She remains a key member of DAC and the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and is Co-founder and Chairwoman of the Global BHP BrainTrust, which is focused on prevention and women’s brain health.

George Vradenburg added: “We have great confidence that Andrea’s legacy will include bringing the neurodegeneration community successful strategies and methods of prevention for these devastating diseases. The DAC members and I wish Andrea all the best for the future and look forward to continuing our collaboration here at DAC and to her continuing leadership in the global policy and patient advocacy arenas.”

ABOUT THE DAVOS ALZHEIMER’S COLLABORATIVE

The Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC) is a pioneering worldwide initiative to end Alzheimer’s disease and improve brain health, seeking to mirror the success of global efforts against infectious diseases. DAC is extending global research beyond its current focus on traditional Western European ethnic populations into the highly diversified populations of the Global South, where the vast majority of those with Alzheimer’s live. By introducing lower-cost screening and diagnostic tools as well as new treatment and prevention modalities in primary care and community health settings, DAC is driving implementation of health system solutions that are appropriate for worldwide application. DAC also promotes the vital importance of brain health throughout the lifespan by addressing cardiometabolic and lifestyle factors, especially in early and mid-life. Absent effective action at scale around the world, by 2050, more than 150 million families and half a billion people will be personally impacted by dementia, creating a social, financial, economic, and global security disaster of historic proportions. DAC was launched in Davos in 2021 by the World Economic Forum and the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease. For more information, please visit: davosalzheimerscollaborative.org.

CONTACT: inquiry@davosalzheimerscollaborative.com

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