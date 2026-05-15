Mastering Negotiations for International Lawyers Course: Strategy, Psychology and International Context (ONLINE EVENT: July 9th - July 10th, 2026)

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering Negotiations for International Lawyers: Strategy, Psychology and International Context (July 9th - July 10th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Negotiation is the lifeblood of the business world and underpins every business deal and contract.

In today's legal landscape, the ability to negotiate with confidence, clarity, and control is essential - not just for commercial lawyers, but for any legal professional navigating complex client or stakeholder relationships.

Successful negotiating involves a variety of skills, many of which can be learned - but most people never actually do spend the time learning them. Don't make the same mistake, it could be costly.

The art of negotiation also involves knowing yourself, your strengths and weaknesses, and leveraging the best relevant facets of your personality. This course teaches those skills and helps you identify what makes you, you - and which parts of your personality are best to turn on and off in negotiations to get the best results.

Whether you're negotiating high-stakes contracts, resolving disputes, or managing cross-border transactions, this highly practical and insightful course will equip you with a strategic toolkit to simplify complexity and negotiate with measurable impact.

This course goes beyond traditional theory, offering lawyers a structured, psychologically grounded negotiation model tailored to legal practice. You'll learn how to read people, manage dynamics and influence outcomes - whether across the table, across cultures, or across jurisdictions.

During this course you'll explore:

What makes an effective negotiator in a legal context

How to uncover both your own and your counterparty's true interests and objectives

How to identify and prepare for your Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement (BATNA), Worst Alternative (WATNA), and Zone of Possible Agreement (ZOPA)

The power of body language and negotiation style in shaping perception

The importance of cultural awareness in international legal negotiations

How to build a step-by-step, deal-specific negotiation plan using the SIIOOPS method

Using a mix of theory, interactive exercises and expert-led scenarios, this course is perfect for those who want to refresh or increase their abilities to negotiate nationally and internationally and achieve better results. This course will give you the clarity, structure and strategic edge to lead negotiations with confidence and credibility - fully aligned with legal ethics, commercial realities and your client's best interests.

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for international in-house and private practice lawyers who are looking to improve their performance and the outcomes of their negotiations by enhancing their knowledge and skill set.

In-house counsel

Private practice lawyers

General counsel and legal directors

Lawyers advising clients in regulated sectors

Corporate and commercial lawyers

Legal professionals and dispute resolution lawyers

Partners, associates and trainees looking to develop their skills and client impact

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Simplifying complexity

Background

A negotiating process model

A negotiating process model continued

Specific deal knowledge: know the deal

Day 2

Prepare your specific negotiation plan

The negotiation

Negotiation feedback

Negotiation techniques

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zc4kwz

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