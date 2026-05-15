Mastering IT Contracts Course: Legal, Commercial and Technical Essentials for Today's Tech-Driven Deals (ONLINE EVENT: July 14th - July 15th, 2026)

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering IT Contracts: Legal, Commercial and Technical Essentials for Today's Tech-Driven Deals (July 14th - July 15th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understanding IT contracts and their complexities to ensure you draft watertight agreements and manage the risks effectively is crucial.

As digital transformation accelerates, the importance of watertight, commercially viable and technically informed IT contracts has never been greater. Whether you're negotiating a SaaS deal, drafting software licences, or managing complex outsourcing arrangements, legal professionals need to bridge the gap between law, business, and technology.

This training course equips lawyers with the essential knowledge and practical tools to confidently navigate the full lifecycle of IT contracts - from pre-contract strategy and negotiation, to drafting robust clauses and managing disputes. You'll gain foundational IT literacy to better understand software, systems and networks, and how they interact with key legal principles such as copyright, licensing and service levels.

All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry 'norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients. This training course has been specifically designed to engage both IT suppliers and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts.

Key topics include:

The structure and strategy behind successful IT contracts and the pitfalls to avoid

Differences in supplier vs customer objectives

Key IT concepts - from cloud computing to encryption and AI

Nuances of software licences, SaaS contracts and open-source models

Copyright, database rights, audit clauses and software ownership disputes

Outsourcing structures, SLAs and change control mechanisms

Common IT contract issues - from scope creep to dispute resolution

Legal implications of Agile and Waterfall development approaches

Review of warranties, liability clauses and reseller agreements with a commercial lens

This practical and intensive two-day training programme will boost your knowledge in these key areas to ensure you get the deal done with the best terms for your organisation.

Practical interactive learning style

This workshop-style training course has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the training programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft IT contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.

Who Should Attend: This training course has been specially designed for representatives from both IT suppliers and users/buyers, including

In house lawyers

Legal professionals working with IT contracts

Commercial lawyers

Contract managers

Procurement managers

Compliance officers handling software licensing and IP risks

IT directors and managers

Private practice lawyers and IT consultants

Whether you're new to IT contracting or looking to update your knowledge, this training course delivers practical, high-impact insights to help you draft, negotiate and manage technology agreements with confidence and clarity.

Key Topics Covered:

Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)

Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts

Software Licences

Etymology of an IT project: group exercise

Software development

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Copyright and database rights - basic principles and implications for software activities

Outsourcing and IT services contracts

Problems with IT contracts

Open source software (OSS)

IT Reseller Agreements

IT warranties and clauses

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idirdb

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