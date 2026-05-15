Customer Data Platform Market 2031: USD 13.14 Billion Driven by AI Personalization and Unified Customer Insights – Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry analysis by Mordor Intelligence, the customer data platform market size is valued at USD 4.58 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 13.14 billion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 23.47% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

The customer data platform market forecast highlights strong enterprise demand for unified customer profiling, real-time analytics, and omnichannel personalization. The rapid evolution of data privacy regulations and first-party data strategies is further shaping the customer data platform industry, accelerating adoption across retail, BFSI, healthcare, and IT services globally.

Overall, the expanding customer data platform market share is being driven by organizations prioritizing customer experience optimization, while AI-powered analytics and cloud-based CDP solutions are redefining the competitive landscape.

Customer Data Platform Market: AI and Data Unification Trends

AI-Driven Patient Data Integration in Healthcare CDPs

Hospitals and insurers are increasingly combining clinical records, wearable device data, and claims information to build unified patient views that help identify risks earlier. Modern CDP platforms support near real-time insights, enabling timely interventions such as care reminders and virtual consultations when unusual patterns are detected. These systems also include built-in compliance controls aligned with healthcare data regulations, helping organizations manage privacy and audit requirements more efficiently. This integrated approach is improving care coordination and strengthening the shift toward outcome-based healthcare models, especially as interoperability standards become more widely adopted.

“The evolving customer data platform landscape reflects growing enterprise focus on unifying fragmented customer insights into more actionable decision-making frameworks. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured review of vendor positioning, adoption patterns, and regional demand indicators to support commercially grounded market evaluation," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Real-Time CDPs Powering Mobile-First Retail Experiences

Retailers across parts of Asia are shifting toward flexible, headless commerce systems to better support mobile-first and social-driven shopping journeys. This setup creates a large flow of customer interactions from apps, mini-stores, and social platforms, which traditional batch systems struggle to process. Real-time customer data platforms help unify these signals into live customer profiles, allowing brands to respond quickly with personalized actions such as targeted offers after cart drop-offs. Increasing complexity from super-app ecosystems also makes identity unification and regional data compliance more important for CDP adoption in these markets.

TABLE OF CONTENTS (Partial) - Customer Data Platform Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Phase-Out of Third-Party Cookies Accelerating First-Party Data Investments by European Retailers

4.2.2 Headless and Omnichannel Commerce Boom in Asia Pacific Raising Demand for Event-Driven Data Unification

4.2.3 AI-Powered Predictive Patient Engagement Driving Healthcare CDP Uptake in U.S. and EU

4.2.4 5G Lifecycle Monetization Initiatives Fueling CDP Deployments by Middle East Telcos

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Legacy Banking Schemas Limiting CDP ROI in Europe

4.3.2 High TCO of On-Premise CDPs Discouraging South American SMEs

4.3.3 Shortage of Reverse-ETL Talent Hindering Composable CDP Rollouts in Asia Pacific

4.3.4 Data-Localization Mandates (China PIPL, India DPDP) Restricting Multi-Region CDPs

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook (GDPR, CCPA, PIPL, DPDP)

4.6 Technological Outlook (AI/ML, Composable and Reverse-ETL, Edge CDP)

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Platform

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.4.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.4.4 Media and Entertainment

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 Middle East

5.5.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.4.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.4.2 Africa

5.5.4.2.1 South Africa

5.5.4.2.2 Egypt

5.5.4.2.3 Rest of Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Funding, Partnerships)

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Salesforce.com, Inc.

6.4.2 Oracle Corporation

6.4.3 Adobe Inc.

6.4.4 SAP SE

6.4.5 Twilio Inc.

6.4.6 Segment.io Inc.

6.4.7 Arm Ltd.

6.4.8 Tealium Inc.

6.4.9 Acquia Inc.

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Explore more insights into the customer data platform (CDP) market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/customer-data-platform-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Customer Data Platform Industry Regional Outlook

North America continues to lead the customer data platform market, driven by strong cloud adoption, mature digital advertising ecosystems, and strict privacy regulations that encourage first-party data strategies. Organizations across banking, insurance, and healthcare are increasingly relying on unified customer data systems to support advanced analytics and AI-driven decision-making. The presence of skilled data professionals and established technology partners further accelerates implementation and strengthens overall market expansion in the region.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a key growth hub for CDPs, fueled by rapid digital commerce adoption and mobile-first consumer behavior across countries like India and Southeast Asia. Regulatory requirements around data localization are also pushing enterprises to deploy region-specific solutions, increasing demand for flexible and compliant CDP platforms. At the same time, Europe shows steady adoption supported by strong privacy enforcement, while other regions are gradually catching up as cloud infrastructure improves and digital transformation efforts expand.

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The Customer Relationship Management market is valued at USD 87.96 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 128.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.93%. The customer relationship management market growth is driven by increasing enterprise focus on customer retention, rising adoption of cloud-based CRM platforms, and integration of AI-powered analytics for better decision-making and personalized engagement strategies.

Salesforce, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the customer relationship management market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/customer-relationship-management-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Marketing Automation Software Market Overview

The marketing automation software market stands at USD 8.16 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 14.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.92%. The marketing automation software market growth is fueled by rising demand for automated customer journeys, AI-driven campaign optimization, and stronger integration with CRM and analytics platforms to improve lead conversion efficiency.

HubSpot, Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation (Eloqua), Acoustic L.P., Salesforce Inc. (Pardot and Marketing Cloud) are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the marketing automation software market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-marketing-automation-software-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Digital Marketing Software Market Growth

The digital marketing software market is valued at USD 121.71 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 248.29 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 15.33%. The digital marketing software market growth is driven by rapid adoption of AI-based marketing tools, increasing shift toward digital advertising channels, and growing demand for data-driven campaign optimization across enterprises.

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