Quartz Crystals & Oscillators (Quartz Crystals, XOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and OCXO) Markets, 2024-2030 with 2025 as the Base Year

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quartz Crystals & Oscillators - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the world market for quartz crystals and oscillators - in particular quartz crystals, XOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and OCXOs.
The report builds on our extensive knowledgebase and compiles the best available data on the quartz crystal and oscillator industries. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by product type. A detailed Market Overview provides valuable information on product types, as well as recent advancements in frequency control technology trends and competitive analogs.
Our core database extends back to 1994, and our history of covering this market has seen technological surges and disruptions, major globalization changes, and drastic supply changes. The report builds on that extensive knowledgebase of the frequency control and timing industry.
Each section is broken down according to market criteria. The report contains detailed market data including market by value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Specific quantitative analysis tables include product markets by region, application, end-user industry, and competitive supplier sales/market share. Data and analysis include: size of total market opportunity; market forecasts in regional and end-use markets; competition by product type.
Scope of Coverage
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
- Quartz Crystal Resonator
- Tuning Fork Crystal
- KHz Range, MHz Range Crystals
- XO (Uncompensated Crystal Oscillator)
- TCXO (Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator)
- VCXO (Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator)
- OCXO (Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator
Geographic Scope
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Russia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Americas
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other Europe
- Other Mid East
- Rest of World
Markets Covered
- Merchant
- Captive
Distribution Channels Covered
- Direct
- Distributor
- International
- Regional
- Local
- Private Labeling/EMS
- Integrators
End-User Industries & Applications
Our Frequency Control & Timing Components analysis looks at over 16 end-user markets in detailed breakdown according to devices and applications within those end-user industries.
- Aerospace
- Communications
- Guidance
- Sensing
- Control
- Entertainment
- Other
- Automotive
- Dashboard
- Ignition
- Timing
- Sensing
- Entertainment
- Communications
- Guidance
- Other
- Cloud Computing/Data Management
- Servers
- Fiber Channels
- Switching/Routing
- Data Transfer Devices
- Protection Devices
- Other
- Commercial
- Office Equipment
- Telecom Systems
- LED Lighting
- Building Automation
- Other
- Computers/Peripherals
- Desktop
- Laptop
- PCIe/Internal Cards
- Video Cards
- Internal Hard Drives
- External Hard Drives
- Other
- Consumer Devices
- Video Games
- Digital TVs
- LCDs/Displays
- Set Top Boxes
- WiFi Routers
- Audio/Visual Equipment
- Home Appliances
- Security
- Smart Home Devices
- Powertools
- Lighting
- Toys
- Other
- Industrial
- Industrial Automation
- Drives/Motor Control
- Power Management
- Inspection
- Other
- Medical/Scientific Research
- Diagnostic Equipment
- Observation Equipment
- Hospital Equipment
- Other Scientific
- Other
- Military/Defense/Law Enforcement
- Guidance/Telemetry
- Sensing
- Radar
- Handheld Weapons
- Electronic Warfare
- Communications
- Other
- Mobile Devices
- Handsets/Smart Phones
- Detachable Tablets
- Slate Tablets
- Personal Hotspots
- Wearables
- Audio Devices
- Other
- Mobile Infrastructure
- Legacy BTS
- 4G/LTE BTS
- 5G BTS
- 6G+
- Antennas
- Amplifiers
- Power Management
- Other
- Power Generation
- Oil/Gas
- Utility
- Solar
- Wind
- Other
- Satellite
- Communications
- Optics/Video
- Navigation
- Mobile GPS Devices
- Other
- Sensing
- Security
- Environmental
- RFID
- Other
- Test Equipment
- Mobile
- Rack Mounted
- Stationary
- Other
- Transportation
- Communications
- Guidance
- Sensing
- Control
- Entertainment
- Other
- Other
Internet of Things (IoT)
- Applications connected by the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to expand, and the growth continues to impact the timing industry. This report breaks out consumption ($MM) by major end-use category including:
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Cloud Computing/Data Management
- Commercial
- Computers/Peripherals
- Consumer Devices
- Industrial
- Medical/Scientific Research
- Military/Defense/Law Enforcement
- Mobile Devices
- Mobile Infrastructure
- Power Generation
- Satellite
- Sensing
- Test Equipment
- Transportation
- Other
Frequencies Covered
- < 100KHZ
- 100KHZ to 300KHz
- 300KHz to 3MHz
- 3MHZ to 300MHZ
- 300MHz to 3GHz
- 3GHz to 30GHz
- 30GHz to 100GHz
- >100GHz
Precision Covered
- Non-Precision (+-100ppm)
- Low Precision (+-30ppm)
- Semi-Precision (+-20ppm)
- Precision (+-10ppm)
- High Precision (+-5ppm)
- Very High Precision (+-2ppm)
Packaging Covered
- Ceramic
- Metal
- Polymer
- Specialty (e.g., glass and other)
Connectors Covered
- Leaded
- SMD
- DIP/SIP
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ewxtn
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