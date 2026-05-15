Quartz Crystals & Oscillators (Quartz Crystals, XOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and OCXO) Markets, 2024-2030 with 2025 as the Base Year

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quartz Crystals & Oscillators - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the world market for quartz crystals and oscillators - in particular quartz crystals, XOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and OCXOs.

The report builds on our extensive knowledgebase and compiles the best available data on the quartz crystal and oscillator industries. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by product type. A detailed Market Overview provides valuable information on product types, as well as recent advancements in frequency control technology trends and competitive analogs.



Our core database extends back to 1994, and our history of covering this market has seen technological surges and disruptions, major globalization changes, and drastic supply changes. The report builds on that extensive knowledgebase of the frequency control and timing industry.



Each section is broken down according to market criteria. The report contains detailed market data including market by value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Specific quantitative analysis tables include product markets by region, application, end-user industry, and competitive supplier sales/market share. Data and analysis include: size of total market opportunity; market forecasts in regional and end-use markets; competition by product type.



Scope of Coverage



The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.



Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.



Product Types and Subtypes Covered

Quartz Crystal Resonator Tuning Fork Crystal KHz Range, MHz Range Crystals

XO (Uncompensated Crystal Oscillator)

TCXO (Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator)

VCXO (Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator)

OCXO (Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Geographic Scope

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Mexico

Netherlands

Russia

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Americas

Other Asia/Pacific

Other Europe

Other Mid East

Rest of World

Markets Covered

Merchant

Captive

Distribution Channels Covered

Direct

Distributor International Regional Local

Private Labeling/EMS

Integrators

End-User Industries & Applications



Our Frequency Control & Timing Components analysis looks at over 16 end-user markets in detailed breakdown according to devices and applications within those end-user industries.

Aerospace Communications Guidance Sensing Control Entertainment Other

Automotive Dashboard Ignition Timing Sensing Entertainment Communications Guidance Other

Cloud Computing/Data Management Servers Fiber Channels Switching/Routing Data Transfer Devices Protection Devices Other

Commercial Office Equipment Telecom Systems LED Lighting Building Automation Other

Computers/Peripherals Desktop Laptop PCIe/Internal Cards Video Cards Internal Hard Drives External Hard Drives Other

Consumer Devices Video Games Digital TVs LCDs/Displays Set Top Boxes WiFi Routers Audio/Visual Equipment Home Appliances Security Smart Home Devices Powertools Lighting Toys Other

Industrial Industrial Automation Drives/Motor Control Power Management Inspection Other

Medical/Scientific Research Diagnostic Equipment Observation Equipment Hospital Equipment Other Scientific Other

Military/Defense/Law Enforcement Guidance/Telemetry Sensing Radar Handheld Weapons Electronic Warfare Communications Other

Mobile Devices Handsets/Smart Phones Detachable Tablets Slate Tablets Personal Hotspots Wearables Audio Devices Other

Mobile Infrastructure Legacy BTS 4G/LTE BTS 5G BTS 6G+ Antennas Amplifiers Power Management Other

Power Generation Oil/Gas Utility Solar Wind Other

Satellite Communications Optics/Video Navigation Mobile GPS Devices Other

Sensing Security Environmental RFID Other

Test Equipment Mobile Rack Mounted Stationary Other

Transportation Communications Guidance Sensing Control Entertainment Other

Other

Internet of Things (IoT)

Applications connected by the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to expand, and the growth continues to impact the timing industry. This report breaks out consumption ($MM) by major end-use category including: Aerospace Automotive Cloud Computing/Data Management Commercial Computers/Peripherals Consumer Devices Industrial Medical/Scientific Research Military/Defense/Law Enforcement Mobile Devices Mobile Infrastructure Power Generation Satellite Sensing Test Equipment Transportation Other

continue to expand, and the growth continues to impact the timing industry. This report breaks out consumption ($MM) by major end-use category including:

Frequencies Covered

< 100KHZ

100KHZ to 300KHz

300KHz to 3MHz

3MHZ to 300MHZ

300MHz to 3GHz

3GHz to 30GHz

30GHz to 100GHz

>100GHz

Precision Covered

Non-Precision (+-100ppm)

Low Precision (+-30ppm)

Semi-Precision (+-20ppm)

Precision (+-10ppm)

High Precision (+-5ppm)

Very High Precision (+-2ppm)

Packaging Covered

Ceramic

Metal

Polymer

Specialty (e.g., glass and other)

Connectors Covered

Leaded

SMD

DIP/SIP

Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ewxtn

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