South Africa $121.8 Mn IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market Dynamics, Developments, and Forecasts 2025-2026 & 2032

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market (By Segment - Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Coagulation, Hematology, Urinalysis, Rest of Centralized Diagnostics), Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Africa IVD centralized diagnostics market was valued at US$ 76.6 Million in 2025, and the market is projected to reach US$ 121.8 Million by 2032.

South Africa represents the largest and most mature in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market in Sub-Saharan Africa. As the region's most advanced healthcare system, the country benefits from a highly centralized laboratory infrastructure that plays a critical role in addressing a substantial burden of infectious diseases, particularly HIV and tuberculosis.



Centralized diagnostics form the backbone of South Africa's pathology ecosystem, encompassing core disciplines such as clinical chemistry, immunoassays, hematology, coagulation, and urinalysis. This centralized model is essential to sustaining national diagnostic capacity, particularly in the public sector, while the private sector continues to drive adoption of higher-end technologies and premium testing menus.

The growth is driven by an increasing burden of chronic diseases, expanding healthcare access, and the continuous modernization of laboratory infrastructure in both public (NHLS) and private sectors. Moreover, the advancements in immunoassay and coagulation technologies, including automation and AI integration, is enhancing test accuracy and reducing turnaround times, thereby driving the market growth.



Recent Developments

March 2026: Roche received CE Mark approval for the Elecsys Apolipoprotein E4 biomarker test, the first IVD immunoassay to detect the ApoE4 genetic variant via a simple blood test, facilitating faster identification of high-risk Alzheimer's patients.

July 2025: Siemens Healthineers has earned My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel Certification for more than 150 immunoassay and clinical chemistry reagents used globally by medical laboratories for in vitro diagnostic testing. The company is the first to earn certification for both reagents and analyzers in its Atellica portfolio.

March 2025: Labcorp agreed to acquire oncology and clinical-testing assets from BioReference Health, bolstering specialized cancer diagnostics.

January 2025: bioMerieux completed the acquisition of SpinChip Diagnostics, gaining a 10-minute whole-blood immunoassay system for acute-care cardiology.

By Segment: South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market and Forecast - Key Takeaways

Immunoassays represent the largest segment of the South Africa IVD centralized diagnostics market, driven by their widespread use in high-volume clinical testing and strong presence in both public and private laboratory networks. In centralized laboratories, immunoassays offer advantages such as high sensitivity, reproducibility, and compatibility with fully automated analyzers, making them ideal for processing large sample volumes.

Clinical Chemistry (CC) accounted for substantial share of the South Africa IVD centralized diagnostics market in 2025, reflecting its critical role in routine and specialized laboratory testing. This segment remains the backbone of diagnostic services, supporting high-volume analysis of key biomarkers related to metabolic disorders, liver and kidney function, cardiovascular diseases, and electrolyte balance.

The South Africa IVD CC routine testing market is primarily fueled by the high prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and age-related conditions, which drive frequent testing and monitoring. Roche stands out as the market leader in the South Africa clinical chemistry routine testing market, followed by Beckman Coulter. Roche's market leadership is supported by robust reagent consumption and integrated solutions that address both public sector scale and private lab demands.

The South Africa IVD clinical chemistry drug-of-abuse (DoA) testing market is highly consolidated, with Roche, Abbott, and Siemens Healthineers, collectively accounting for around three-quarters of the market in 2025.

Therapeutic drug monitoring is gaining traction with the growing need for precision dosing in oncology, cardiology, and infectious disease management. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis, alongside a growing chronic disease population, is accelerating demand for frequent and reliable diagnostics, thereby strengthening reagent and consumables utilization within centralized laboratories. The South Africa IVD centralized therapeutic drug monitoring market is highly consolidated, with Roche commanding highest share, followed by Abbott and Backman Coulter.

HbA1c testing has become a cornerstone of routine clinical chemistry, driven by the rising burden of diabetes, which is expanding the need for long-term glycemic monitoring and early diagnosis. Roche leads the HbA1c testing market, underpinned by its strong footprint in high-throughput centralized laboratories, particularly through its Cobas analyzer series and integrated reagent ecosystem. Trinity Biotech follows with significant share, reflecting its specialized focus on HbA1c testing solutions and strong positioning in niche and mid-tier laboratory segments, where cost-effective yet reliable testing platforms are critical.

Hematology captured third highest share of the South Africa IVD centralized diagnostics market in 2025, underscoring its importance in routine disease diagnosis and monitoring. This segment plays a vital role in the detection and management of blood-related disorders, infections, immune conditions, and chronic diseases through tests such as complete blood counts (CBCs). Roche leads the South Africa cell blood count (CBC) market, followed by Beckman Coulter, and Horiba.

Coagulation testing is gaining increased importance in the South Africa IVD centralized diagnostics market, reflecting its specialized yet essential role in clinical diagnostics. This segment focuses on evaluating blood clotting functions, crucial for managing patients with bleeding disorders, thrombosis, and those on anticoagulant therapy. In South Africa coagulation market, Sysmex dominated the market in 2025, followed by Werfen, Diagnostica Stago and Horiba.

Urinalysis contributed least share to the South Africa IVD centralized diagnostics market in 2025. This segment encompasses routine urine tests that help identify kidney disorders, urinary tract infections, metabolic diseases such as diabetes, and early signs of systemic conditions. In South Africa Urinalysis Qualitative Market, Siemens is the leader followed by Roche and Sysmex.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth South Africa IVD Market.

South Africa IVD - Centralized Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

By Segment - South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Clinical Chemistry Market and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Immunoassay Market and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Coagulation Market and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Urinalysis Market and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics - Hematology Market and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

South Africa IVD - Rest of Centralized Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2023 - 2032)

South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market - Company Profiles

South Africa IVD Market - Recent Developments

South Africa In-vitro Diagnostics - Market Dynamics

Segment: South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market and Forecast

Clinical Chemistry

Routine Testing

Drug of Abuse Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

HbA1c Testing

Specific Proteins Testing

Immunoassay

Instruments Market

Blood Screening Market

Reagents Market

Coagulation

Instruments Market

Reagents Market

Urinalysis

Qualitative Market

Sedimentation Test Market

Reagents Market

Hematology

Instruments Market

Cell Blood Count (CBC) Market

Cell Imaging Analysis Market

Reagents Market

Rest of Centralized Diagnostics

South Africa IVD Centralized Diagnostics Market - Company Profiles

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Trinity Biotech

Beckman Coulter

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Sebia

Horiba

Diagnostica Stago

Werfen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyv59i

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