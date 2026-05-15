Device As a Service (DaaS) Market Size to Hit USD 3.14 Trillion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device As a Service (DaaS) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Device As a Service (DaaS) Market was valued at USD 145.2 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 36.18% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Enterprise Shift Toward Subscription-Based IT Models Driving Device as a Service Market Growth Globally

The high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.18% in the Device as a Service Market is underpinned by the transformational change in how corporate enterprise decision-makers think about investing in devices. The CFO’s perspective, where technology is evaluated on its capital expenditure (CapEx) versus operating expenditure (OpEx) nature, always opts for subscriptions, where the irregular capital expenditure is transformed to regular operating expenditure. The IT Director’s perspective, where performance is judged on the basis of how fast a device can be deployed, the compliance with cybersecurity standards, and helpdesk requests, always opts for managed services, where deployment, central management of security, and end-of-life disposal of devices are managed automatically without any human intervention.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Dell Technologies Inc. (APEX)

HP Inc. (HP Device as a Service)

Lenovo Group Ltd

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation (Surface as a Service)

Cisco Systems Inc.

CDW Corporation

Insight Direct Inc.

SHI International Corp

Connection (PC Connection Inc.)

Computacenter plc

Bechtle AG

Logicalis Group

Tangoe Inc.

Jamf Holding Corp.

VMware Inc. (Workspace ONE)

Ivanti Software Inc.

Absolute Software Corp.

Managed Way LLC

Axios Systems Ltd.

Device As a Service (DaaS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 145.2 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3144 Billion CAGR CAGR of 36.18% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Device Type (Desktop, Laptop, Smartphone & Peripheral, Others)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SME)

• By End-Use Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The hardware segment was the most dominant one in terms of revenue generation in the Device as a Service market in 2025 since device acquisition remains the key cost element in subscription models. Nevertheless, the software sub-segment will register the highest CAGR since there is an increase in the deployment of endpoint management software, security tools, and artificial intelligence-driven device monitoring systems.

By Device Type

The desktop devices category occupied the largest share of 38.8% in 2025 because of their prevalent use in the corporate setting within industries, such as banking, health care, and manufacturing. On the other hand, smartphones and peripherals will register the highest CAGR in the coming years due to increased mobility strategies within corporations.

By Organization Size

Large enterprises were the leading end-users in the DaaS market in 2025 owing to their substantial device inventory and standardized approach to purchasing hardware. Despite this, small and medium-sized companies are expected to grow quickly in the coming years due to the cost-free nature of DaaS for advanced information technology infrastructures.

By End-Use Industry

IT and telecom is the biggest segment accounting for 24.7% in 2025, and it is also anticipated to witness rapid growth owing to increasing penetration of subscription-based IT solutions and DaaS combined with managed network connectivity. BFSI and healthcare segments have emerged as key adopters owing to the need to comply with security norms and complexities associated with managing devices.

Device as a Service Market Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the global Device as a Service Market, led by the United States, which holds approximately 85% of the regional share. Strong enterprise IT budgets, high penetration of managed service providers, and early adoption of subscription-based procurement models continue to support regional dominance.

The U.S. Device as a Service Market is projected to grow from USD 38.5 Billion in 2025 to USD 832 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 36.0%. The U.S. DaaS Market is growing at a brisk pace driven by robust spending on enterprise IT infrastructure, highly developed managed services provider ecosystem, and high penetration of subscription model technology purchasing across industries. Big Enterprises and Government agencies are adopting DaaS model more frequently to minimize costs associated with device management, increase efficiency in provisioning, and enhance endpoint security compliance. Ecosystems consisting of leading OEMs and Cloud Providers are encouraging the growth through integrated solutions that combine subscription-based models for device management, endpoint management, and security orchestration.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with the share of 40% during the forecast period 2025 driven by rapid digital transformation in Japan, India, China, and South Korea. Increasing enterprise IT modernization initiatives and growing cloud adoption are accelerating DaaS penetration across both large enterprises and mid-sized organizations.

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Recent Developments:

In 2026, Dell Technologies expanded its APEX PC-as-a-Service platform with AI-powered endpoint analytics capable of predicting device failure up to 30 days in advance, improving device uptime and reducing unplanned failures across enterprise deployments.

In 2025, HP Inc. introduced a sustainability-focused Device as a Service solution featuring automated ESG reporting for device lifecycle management, including procurement, refurbishment, and certified recycling tracking.

Exclusive Sections of the Device As a Service (DaaS) Market Report (The USPs):

SUBSCRIPTION-BASED IT TRANSFORMATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand how enterprises are shifting from CapEx-driven procurement to OpEx-based device lifecycle management models.

– helps you understand how enterprises are shifting from CapEx-driven procurement to OpEx-based device lifecycle management models. AI-POWERED ENDPOINT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the impact of predictive maintenance, automated remediation, and intelligent device monitoring systems.

– helps you evaluate the impact of predictive maintenance, automated remediation, and intelligent device monitoring systems. HYBRID WORK DEVICE DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – helps you assess how distributed workforce models are influencing global device provisioning and management strategies.

– helps you assess how distributed workforce models are influencing global device provisioning and management strategies. ENTERPRISE SECURITY & ZERO TRUST DEVICE INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate how DaaS platforms are embedding continuous compliance and endpoint security frameworks.

– helps you evaluate how DaaS platforms are embedding continuous compliance and endpoint security frameworks. DEVICE LIFECYCLE SUSTAINABILITY & ESG REPORTING INSIGHTS – helps you analyze how circular IT models are improving environmental compliance and procurement transparency.

– helps you analyze how circular IT models are improving environmental compliance and procurement transparency. REGIONAL ENTERPRISE DIGITALIZATION OUTLOOK – helps you track how enterprise modernization programs across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are shaping DaaS adoption patterns globally.

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