JOYY to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 25, 2026

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on May 25, 2026.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 25, 2026 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 26, 2026). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #10054918

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054918-5w84it.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through June 2, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031 Singapore:

Hong Kong: 800-101-3223

800-930-639 Conference ID: #10054918

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY (NASDAQ: JOYY) is a leading global technology company, dedicated to building a self-reinforcing ecosystem that integrates social entertainment, programmatic advertising, and omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure, powered by AI and data intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY empowers creators, merchants and enterprises worldwide. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com