Empowering International Commercial Arbitration: Guangzhou Arbitration Commission Opens Global Applications for Panel of Arbitrators

GUANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Guangzhou Arbitration Commission (GZAC) opens global applications for its panel of arbitrators, seeking professionals with cross-border alternative dispute resolution (ADR) experience in fields including, but not limited to, law, international trade, and commerce.

The application process is conducted entirely online through the official application platform at https://zcyselect.gziac.cn, with applications open until June 15, 2026. Priority will be given to professionals with extensive experience in legal and commercial affairs, maritime and admiralty matters, science and technology, and ADR. The Commission is particularly interested in candidates with qualifications to practice in multiple jurisdictions, recognized professional standing, substantial experience in cross-border arbitral proceedings, and proficiency in at least one of the following languages: English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, or Italian. Pursuant to the Regulations on the Construction of Guangzhou International Commercial Arbitration Center, which took effect in May 2026, the GZAC will establish an internationally competitive remuneration system for arbitrators, providing overseas arbitrators with market-oriented compensation aligned with their professional expertise and contributions.

According to the 2025 International Arbitration Survey, Guangzhou was ranked among the world's most preferred seats of arbitration, while the GZAC arbitration rule was recognized as among the world's most widely used arbitration rules. To date, the Commission has handled cases involving parties from 67 countries and jurisdictions, covering international trade, cross-border investment, intellectual property, and maritime and commercial disputes. Its arbitral awards have been recognized and enforced by courts in multiple jurisdictions, including the United States and Malaysia.

The Decision-Making Body of the GZAC comprises members from six jurisdictions, bringing together prominent legal practitioners and experts from representative civil law and common law jurisdictions, Belt and Road partner countries, BRICS member states, the Hong Kong SAR, and the Chinese mainland. Its executive body is led by Professor Mark Feldman, an American expert, marking the first appointment of a foreign national to lead the executive body of a Chinese arbitration institution.

The GZAC achieved full online operation of the entire arbitration process. Its recommended standards for online arbitration - a world first - have been endorsed by 102 overseas arbitration institutions and organizations. Furthermore, the Commission has established the APEC Online Dispute Resolution Platform (APEC ODR Platform) and launched the London Hearing Centre at the International Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) in the UK. This initiative pioneers a landmark arbitration model, as demonstrated by its inaugural case: with Guangzhou as the seat of arbitration, and London as the hearing venue, the entire proceedings were conducted online.

In 2025, the GZAC accepted a record-breaking caseload of 27,000 filings, representing a total amount in dispute of RMB 92.1 billion. Notably, the Commission's international docket comprised 877 foreign-related cases with an aggregate value of RMB 12.3 billion. With overseas arbitrators empanelled in 610 of these proceedings, the GZAC continues to solidify its position as China's premier seat for international disputes by volume of foreign-related cases.

Source: Guangzhou Arbitration Commission