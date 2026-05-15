MANTECH Names Sarah Carter as Chief Growth Officer

HERNDON, Va., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTECH, a leading provider of Cyber, Data and AI, Digital and other mission-focused technology solutions, today announced the promotion of Sarah Carter to Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

Reporting to MANTECH CEO & President Matt Tait, Carter will lead strategic growth initiatives to expand and enhance client relationships across intelligence, homeland security, defense and space agencies.

“Sarah has been a key force in driving MANTECH’s industry-leading win rates,” said MANTECH CEO & President Matt Tait. “Her promotion reflects the significant impact she has had on MANTECH – the result of her deep expertise in capability solutions to clients, exceptional track record of winning critical new business and securing vital recompetes.”

Carter leverages more than 30 years of government industry experience. Most recently as MANTECH’s Vice President of Enterprise Pursuits, she was instrumental in building pursuit teams to achieve high-impact wins by elevating deal-making strategies and expanding MANTECH’s footprint through tailored, differentiated solutions and hands-on engagement across the entire business development life cycle.

Prior to MANTECH, Carter served in leadership roles at Ernst & Young and Irving Burton Associates, where she led large-scale transformation and delivery engagements supporting Defense and Homeland Security agencies.

About MANTECH

MANTECH provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense & Space and Intelligence & Homeland Security agencies. In business for more than 57 years, MANTECH is a leading provider of critical solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, AI, data collection and analytics, machine learning, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on MANTECH can be found at www.MANTECH.com

Media Contact:

Sheila S. Blackwell

MANTECH

Chief Marketing Officer & Vice President, Enterprise Marketing & Communications

(m) 301.717.7345

Sheila.Blackwell@MANTECH.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69d845f6-bcce-435a-a197-915744aa16f9