ESET’s Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe to Co-Chair NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced today that Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe will serve as co-chair and panelist at the upcoming NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit, taking place May 19–20 at the InterContinental Hotel in San Diego, California. Anscombe will join industry leaders for the breakout session, “Beyond AI: The Next Wave of Hard-to-Insure Risk,” on May 20 from 9:45-10:30 a.m. The session will explore emerging technologies and systemic cyber risks that are increasingly difficult for insurers to model, underwrite, and insure.

“While AI continues to dominate industry conversations, the next wave of cyber risk extends far beyond AI alone,” said Anscombe. “Technologies such as quantum computing, cloud infrastructure, APIs, IAM systems, and software supply chains are creating deeply interconnected risks that are increasingly difficult to predict and insure. Organizations and insurers alike must begin preparing now for the systemic challenges these technologies may introduce.”

Moderated by David Chavez of Intact Insurance, the panel will also feature Anthony Howley of Amwins, Lisa Phillips of Marsh, and Zachary Reichert of LevelBlue. Topics will include cryptographic collapse risk associated with quantum computing, cloud concentration and shared infrastructure risk. Panelists will also discuss the structural challenges that make these risks difficult to assess, including rapid adoption, limited historical loss data, delayed loss manifestation, and systemic aggregation potential.

ESET has made significant investments in the cyber risk and insurance space through partnerships with leading insurance distributors, including Amwins and Patriot Growth Insurance Services. These collaborations help bridge the gap between cyber insurance requirements and organizations’ cybersecurity postures by combining cyber risk assessments, insurance expertise, and advanced security controls such as managed detection and response (MDR). By working closely with partners, ESET enables businesses to better understand their risk and improve their ability to qualify for coverage.

With 30 years of cybersecurity industry experience at financial institutions and global cybersecurity firms, Tony is an established author, blogger and speaker. His insights are widely recognized across various industries and in the media, making him a sought-after commentator on cybersecurity and internet safety developments, new regulations, cyber insurance and the evolution of cybercrime and cyber espionage tactics by bad actors.

The annual NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit brings together cyber insurance, legal/regulatory, and technology leaders from all over the globe. For more information on Tony Anscombe’s session, visit the NetDiligence website.

For more information on ESET’s work partnering with cyber insurance vendors, and how to become qualified, visit here.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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