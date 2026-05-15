Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Celebrates The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver’s 40th Anniversary with an homage to the Chocoholic Buffet

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark the 40th anniversary of The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is inviting guests to celebrate with a special limited-time anniversary brunch experience, available across two weekends only: May 30–31 and June 6–7, 2026, from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM.

Designed as a tribute to the hotel’s four decades of refined hospitality and memorable dining, the anniversary brunch brings together Boulevard’s signature culinary approach with a nostalgic nod to the beloved chocoholic experience previously served at The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver’s Fleuri restaurant. The result is a thoughtfully crafted three-course prix fixe brunch, culminating in an elevated dessert experience that celebrates the past while showcasing Boulevard’s modern pastry program.





Guests can look forward to seasonal brunch dishes paired with a dessert buffet reimagined by three-time winner of Canada’s Best Pastry Chef, Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi. Featuring an indulgent spread of house-made desserts, signature bonbons, and a flowing chocolate fountain designed to evoke the magic and decadence of the original chocolate buffet experience, this event will present a modern take on a beloved Vancouver tradition.





“This brunch was designed to feel both familiar and celebratory, as an opportunity to revisit a meaningful part of the hotel’s history through the lens of Boulevard today,” says Roger Ma, Executive Chef at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar. “We wanted the menu to feel refined while still capturing a sense of nostalgia. It’s a chance for guests to come together, relive a little piece of Sutton Place history, and experience how the culinary program has evolved while still honouring the traditions that made this property so special.”





The limited engagement anniversary brunch reflects Boulevard’s continued evolution as one of Vancouver’s premier dining destinations, while paying tribute to the legacy of The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver as a cornerstone of the city’s hospitality scene.

With seating available for two weekends only, reservations are limited, and advance booking is strongly encouraged.

Event Details

Dates: May 30–31 & June 6–7, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Price: $118 per adult, $58 per child (+ tax & gratuity)

Location: Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar (845 Burrard St.) at The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver

Experience: Three-course prix fixe brunch with chocolate focused dessert buffet

Booking Link: https://boulevardvancouver.ca/culinary-events-vancouver/40th-anniversary-brunch/

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar offers a refined interpretation of West Coast dining, grounded in seasonality, contemporary technique, and thoughtful presentation. Its Michelin-recommended cuisine reflects a commitment to craftsmanship and creativity, showcasing the best of British Columbia’s land and sea.

Led by Executive General Manager Lisa Haley, Executive Chef Roger Ma, and Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi, Boulevard’s culinary program has earned national recognition, including a Michelin recommendation, placement on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, and multiple honours at the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards. Curated menus reflect the restaurant’s continued focus on precision, seasonality, and a thoughtful dining experience. Reservations can be made by visiting https://boulevardvancouver.ca/ or by calling the restaurant directly.

About The Sutton Place Hotels

The Sutton Place Hotels are a collection of luxury hotels located in premier destinations across Canada, including Vancouver, Revelstoke, Toronto, and Halifax. Known for sophisticated accommodations, European-inspired style, and exceptional hospitality, each property offers refined comfort, elevated amenities, and personalized service in the heart of key business, entertainment, and cultural districts.

For more information, visit www.suttonplace.com.

Media Contact

Aaryn Bowden

Senior Marketing Specialist

604-724-9598

abowden@boulevardvancouver.ca

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