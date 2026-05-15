SHARC Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Webinar with Adelaide Capital





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”), a global leader in Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”) technology, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in an upcoming investor webinar hosted by Adelaide Capital on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 10:00AM Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The registration link is as follows:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sxRsAOYbSxaZgrEuvBF2tQ#/registration

The webinar will feature SHARC Energy President & CEO Michael Albertson and Chairman of the Board Fred Andriano, who will provide investors and attendees with an overview of the Company’s recent developments, strategic growth initiatives, market opportunities, and the increasing global demand for wastewater energy recovery solutions. Management will also provide an update on recent news and upcoming catalysts, followed by a Q&A session.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy transfer from the wastewater discharged down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Customers | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fred Andriano

Chairman

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Hanspaul Pannu

Chief Financial Officer

SHARC Energy

Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4

Email: hanspaul.pannu@sharcenergy.com For media inquiries, please contact:

John Louis Fahie

Marketing

SHARC Energy

Telephone: 604.475.7710 Ext.109

Email: johnlouis.fahie@sharcenergy.com



The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71a119d5-4533-432f-a732-f999a320d9d1