LifeMD to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading platform for virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference, May 17 - 19, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Management will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, May 19 th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Investors can register for the conference here.



Management will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Investors can register for the conference here. B. Riley Securities 26th Annual Investor Conference, May 20 - 21, 2026, in Marina del Rey, Calif. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors can register for the conference and request a meeting by contacting their B. Riley Securities representative.



About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading platform for virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Investor Contact

investors@lifemd.com

Media Contact

press@lifemd.com