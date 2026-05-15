Treno Scope Announces Strategic Data Partnership with Southeast Asia Web3 Giant Coin98, Empowering Tens of Millions of SEA Users

New York, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Southeast Asian (SEA) crypto market expands, the competitive focus of the industry is shifting from pure user growth to refined infrastructure operations.

Today, the leading Web3 market data provider in Southeast Asia, Treno Scope, officially disclosed its strategic data partnership with Coin98, an Asian premier DeFi super-app platform. The two parties will collaborate deeply on technical fronts including on-chain asset pricing, ecosystem data analytics, and trading risk management.

This partnership combines the data cleansing capabilities of Treno Scope with the massive multi-chain user network of Coin98, aiming to address the widespread issues of fragmented liquidity and asset information asymmetry in the current SEA market.

Industry Context: The “Long Tail” Challenge in Southeast Asia

Over the past two years, Southeast Asia has established itself as a global leader in crypto adoption. According to Chainalysis, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand continue to lead in on-chain activity. Coin98, as one of the most widely used Web3 gateways in the region, supports over 100 blockchains, catering to extensive asset management and trading needs.

However, with the explosive growth of Solana, BNB Chain, and TON ecosystems, a large volume of non-mainstream, low-market-cap “long tail assets” are rapidly circulating within SEA communities. These assets tend to be highly volatile, fragmented in liquidity, and often not promptly listed by global aggregators like CoinMarketCap.

This creates a significant pain point: wallet users frequently face single-source pricing, delayed updates, and inaccurate slippage estimates when swapping tokens. The market urgently needs a third-party data infrastructure focused on regional hot assets, capable of millisecond-level response.

Partnership Details: Building a “Data + Trading” Closed Loop

The collaboration between Treno Scope and Coin98 is essentially a complementarity between the “data layer” and the “application layer.” According to the technical documentation of Treno Scope, the partnership is centered on three key dimensions:

1. Optimizing On-Chain Asset Pricing

Treno Scope will integrate its core T-Verify™ cleansed data into the Coin98 ecosystem via API. Unlike traditional weighted average algorithms, T-Verify filters out wash trades and abnormal spike data, providing reference prices that reflect true trading depth.

For Coin98 users, this means more accurate exchange rates when trading popular meme tokens and GameFi assets in Vietnam and the Philippines. This mechanism helps reduce hidden slippage costs on DEXs and improves execution efficiency for on-chain trades.

2. Aggregated Display of Coin98 Ecosystem Assets

As part of the partnership, Treno Scope will structurally organize Coin98 ecosystem projects using a tag system.

A dedicated “Coin98 Ecosystem Zone” will be established on Treno Scope, tracking real-time on-chain data for projects supporting the C98 standard (such as VRC-25) or incubated by Coin98 Labs, including active address counts, fund flows, and holding distributions. This feature addresses the current lack of comprehensive Coin98 ecosystem data coverage, providing investors with objective decision-making tools and offering quality projects a window to showcase real liquidity.

3. Risk Data Sharing and Risk Control

With increasing on-chain scams in Southeast Asia, security is a core focus. The ongoing ISO 27001 information security management certification of Treno Scope will be applied to this partnership.

The parties plan to establish a shared blacklist for high-risk addresses and contracts. When the risk control system of Treno Scope detects “honeypot” traits or abnormal liquidity withdrawals, the risk signals can be fed back to the ecosystem network, providing users with pre-trade risk alerts.

Market Perspective: The Rise of Regional Infrastructure

Industry analysts note that the Treno Scope–Coin98 partnership reflects the localization trend in Web3 infrastructure development.

In previous cycles, the market relied on a handful of global platforms for data services. However, as market rotation accelerates, global platforms often lag in responding to regional hotspots—such as unique payment tokens and community governance coins in Southeast Asia.

The strategy taken by Treno Scope of deepening its roots in Southeast Asia and partnering with local giants like Coin98 is essentially building an independent, region-focused data service system. This approach not only delivers more precise local traffic, but also creates differentiated data value for institutional clients.

For Coin98, integrating the professional data capabilities enhances its super-app status, extending its services from basic asset storage and transfers to deeper asset analytics and trading decision support.

Future Outlook

According to the roadmap of Treno Scope, this data integration marks the first phase of collaboration.

With the pace of SEA compliance accelerating in 2026, both teams plan to explore further cooperation in data compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), and on-chain user behavior analysis. They also intend to jointly publish industry research reports for key markets like Vietnam and Thailand, providing global capital with data-driven insights into SEA Web3 development.

In an increasingly fragmented Web3 world, the Treno Scope–Coin98 partnership demonstrates that vertical specialization and ecosystem interconnectivity are key paths to improving overall market efficiency.

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a professional cryptocurrency market data service platform, providing comprehensive real-time pricing, market capitalization rankings, trading volume statistics, and historical trend analysis for global crypto assets. Deeply rooted in the Southeast Asian crypto market, Treno Scope leverages an extensive regional data acquisition network and integrates diverse market information to deliver accurate, comprehensive market insights and data support for global investors—especially those in Southeast Asia—helping users efficiently track market dynamics.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and data analysis purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

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