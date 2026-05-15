Trio Petroleum Corp. Urges Shareholders to Vote Ahead of May 21, 2026 Annual Meeting

Malibu, California, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp. (the “Company” or “Trio”) reminds shareholders to vote their shares in advance of the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for May 21, 2026.

The Company emphasized that shareholder participation is critical to achieving a quorum and enabling the approval of several important proposals intended to position Trio for long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

Over the past year, Trio has significantly strengthened its financial position, enhanced its balance sheet, and advanced its strategy of pursuing high-quality oil and gas acquisition opportunities. Management believes the proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting provide the Company with the necessary flexibility and governance framework to execute on this next phase of growth.

Your Vote Matters

Regardless of the number of shares owned, every shareholder vote is important. A sufficient number of shares must be represented at the meeting to establish a quorum under corporate governance requirements. Without a quorum, the Company cannot conduct official business or implement key strategic initiatives approved by management and the Board of Directors.

Management Commentary

“Trio Petroleum has entered an important new chapter,” said Company management. “We have worked diligently to stabilize and recapitalize the business, and we are now focused on disciplined expansion and sustainable value creation. Shareholder participation in this Annual Meeting is essential to allow us to continue executing our strategy.”

How to Vote

Shareholders are encouraged to vote as soon as possible, using the control number provided in the Information Statement provided, using one of the following methods:

Online via the voting website (www.proxyvote.com listed on your proxy card; or

By telephone using the instructions provided (800-690-6903)





Submitting your proxy ensures your shares are counted even if you do not attend the meeting.

About Trio Petroleum Corp

Trio Petroleum Corp is a publicly traded oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and optimization of energy assets across North America. The Company’s strategy is centered on disciplined capital allocation, opportunistic acquisitions, and operational execution designed to maximize long-term stockholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding capital deployment, acquisition opportunities, stockholder proposals, exchange compliance, and anticipated growth. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including completion of acquisitions, results of due diligence, commodity price volatility, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Redwood Empire Financial Communications

Michael Bayes 404 809-4172

michael@redwoodefc.com