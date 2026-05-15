International Land Alliance Expands Sales and Marketing Division with Key Leadership Hire and Headquarters Relocation

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILAL” or the “Company”), a global real estate investment and development firm, today announced that Charles Milles has rejoined the Company as Director of Sales. Mr. Milles, an original founder of Rancho Costa Verde with more than 20 years of real estate sales experience in Baja California, has already recruited three new sales managers and is actively building a high-performing team of real estate agents.

This strategic sales and marketing expansion will focus on the Company’s robust inventory of over 1,000 homesites at Rancho Costa Verde and Cabo Oasis. The recent acquisition of an additional 300 acres has significantly strengthened ILAL’s position, increasing total inventory to 1,000 homesites with approximately $33 million in potential revenue. The portfolio also includes 12 existing Tiny Homes and 2 completed beachfront homes.

As part of this growth initiative, the Company is relocating its San Diego corporate headquarters to a larger facility in La Jolla, California, to better accommodate the expanding sales team.

Frank Ingrande, President & CEO of ILAL, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Chuck Milles back to the team. His leadership and deep knowledge of Rancho Costa Verde will be instrumental as we accelerate sales across our growing portfolio. While Chuck drives our land sales efforts from our new La Jolla headquarters, we continue to execute on custom home construction. To date, we have sold over 1,100 homesites and built nearly 150 homes at Rancho Costa Verde and Cabo Oasis, creating a strong pipeline with projected gross revenues exceeding $300 million.”

The Company is also actively recruiting additional sales professionals. Interested candidates are invited to visit the careers page at: https://www.ranchocostaverde.com/careers

About International Land Alliance, Inc. International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is a publicly traded real estate development company focused on acquiring and developing desirable land and real estate assets in Northern Baja California and Southern California. The Company’s mission is to deliver accessible, environmentally responsible housing solutions through innovative design and advanced technology for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

For more information, visit: www.ila.company

Media and Investor Relations Contact: Investor Relations info@ila.company (877) 661-4811

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