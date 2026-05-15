Research Highlights Diet and Hormone Therapy Advances in Preventing Recurrent UTIs in Women

WASHINGTON, DC, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, highlights how dietary patterns and evolving evidence on hormone therapy, including updated guidance supporting vaginal hormones for genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), may reduce the risk of recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women.

Female pelvic health research featured in the 2026 AUA Press Program includes a large population-based analysis exploring differences in recurrent UTI prevalence among women with varying dietary habits. The findings contribute to ongoing efforts in female pelvic medicine to better understand modifiable risk factors and reduce reliance on antibiotics amid rising bacterial resistance.

The program also underscores evolving clinical guidance in genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), a condition closely linked with recurrent UTIs. Rachel Rubin, MD, a urologist specializing in sexual medicine, will highlight the FDA’s 2025 decision to remove longstanding black box warnings from certain hormone therapy products during her plenary session at AUA2026. The change reflects updated evidence supporting the safety of therapies such as vaginal hormones, which are an important tool in GSM management and UTI prevention. Her plenary session will also address the AUA’s recently published GSM Guideline and the broader impact of these regulatory updates on patient care.

Researchers will present their findings during scientific sessions from May 15 to 18. Michelle Van Kuiken, MD, a urologist and member of the AUA Public Media Committee who helped select abstracts for the Press Program, reviewed the female pelvic health studies highlighted this year and offered perspective on the scope and direction of the research.

“The 2026 AUA program in Urodynamics, Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction, and Female Pelvic Medicine highlights advances in both surgical and non-surgical treatments for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence with a focus on emerging therapies like tibial nerve stimulation, biologics, and regenerative approaches,” Dr. Van Kuiken said. “Many abstracts examine patient-centered outcomes including quality of life, decisional regret, and mental health, alongside improving access to care. Additionally, several studies focus on efforts to better predict treatment success and tailor therapies using risk models and precision medicine, including the use of AI. Overall, it promises to be an exciting and diverse program, all with the goal of continuing to improve quality of life for our patients.”

The following female pelvic health–related study is spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

Plant-based diets associated with lower rates of recurrent urinary tract infections in women:

An analysis of more than 57,000 women from a large prospective health cohort found that vegetarians—particularly lacto-ovo-vegetarians and vegans—reported significantly lower rates of recurrent UTIs compared with non-vegetarians. The association persisted after adjusting for age, body mass index, diabetes, and menopausal status, suggesting dietary patterns may play a role in reducing recurrent infection risk and supporting non-antibiotic prevention strategies. Read the full abstract.

A recording of key findings from the abstract authors and plenary presenters is available to registered press. To access the virtual press programming, please complete the press registration form at AUANet.org/AUA2026/register/press-registration.

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and expert moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members worldwide. The AUA supports the urologic community in advancing the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and health policy.