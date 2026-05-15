DMZ Caledon marks next chapter of regional innovation, building on successful first year of founder support

Toronto, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMZ, Toronto Metropolitan University’s world-leading startup incubator, is expanding its commitment to regional innovation with the official evolution of its Humber River Centre Incubator into DMZ Caledon, following a successful first year supporting local entrepreneurs.

The announcement comes on the heels of an Open House held at the Humber River Centre in celebration of Economic Development Week, where founders, government leaders and ecosystem partners gathered to celebrate the launch of the program’s second cohort and to witness firsthand how Caledon is steadily building a reputation as a blueprint for innovation beyond major city centres.

Over the past year, DMZ Caledon has engaged 47 local businesses through targeted workshops and mentorship, while 15 startups participated in its inaugural cohort, highlighting strong demand for structured entrepreneurship support in the region.

“DMZ Caledon represents the next phase of Caledon’s growth as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Nathan Hyde, CAO, Town of Caledon. “This evolution reflects the strength of our partnership and the momentum we’re already seeing: local businesses scaling, founders accessing world-class support, and new opportunities emerging across our community. By investing in innovation and entrepreneurship close to home, we’re continuing to position Caledon as a leading destination for business growth and investment.”

“What we’re seeing in Caledon is a clear signal that innovation doesn’t have to be concentrated in big cities,” said Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures. “In just one year, this has evolved from a pilot into something much more meaningful, a model for how smaller communities can build thriving, self-sustaining ecosystems. DMZ Caledon is our commitment to doubling down on that momentum.”

Originally launched in partnership with the Town of Caledon last spring, the Humber River Centre Incubator was designed to strengthen the local innovation landscape, connecting entrepreneurs to DMZ’s globally recognized programming, mentorship and networks.

Over the past year, the Town has deepened its involvement across DMZ’s broader platform, giving local founders a national spotlight at events like Elevate Tech Festival, while also showcasing Caledon to international audiences, including Japanese startups through DMZ’s partnership with JETRO.

As the program enters its second year, DMZ Caledon is sharpening its focus on housing, supporting founders developing solutions across construction, planning, design and related service industries.

Founders like Taylor Arrowsmith and Shaina Lindeyer of Blissfully Baked x The Little Almond are already translating program support into measurable growth. Through DMZ Caledon, they applied customer discovery strategies to better understand customer behavior, identify gaps in brand awareness, and strengthen financial operations - ultimately driving year over year revenue growth.

Arrowsmith and Lindeyer were among the founders featured at the Open House, sharing how access to mentorship, programming and community have accelerated their company’s growth.

As communities across Canada look for new ways to support entrepreneurship beyond major urban centres, DMZ Caledon demonstrates how local investment, paired with global expertise, can unlock innovation anywhere.

Applications for the next cohort of DMZ Caledon are now open. Caledon entrepreneurs can learn more and apply at dmz.to/Caledon. Applications close on July 10th, 2026.

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ABOUT DMZ

‍DMZ is a tech incubator and startup ecosystem that fuels entrepreneurship in Canada and beyond. Through its award-winning programs, DMZ empowers founders to scale high-impact ventures, helps students develop entrepreneurial mindsets and equips professionals to thrive in today’s fast-moving economy. By offering tailored support, world-class resources and expansive networks, DMZ nurtures bold ideas, drives business growth and creates global economic impact. To date, DMZ has supported 2630+ startups in raising $3.10 billion in capital and has created over 25,400 jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, DMZ operates a global network of hubs spanning 15+ countries, enabling entrepreneurs to access diverse markets, collaborate internationally and drive global innovation.

ABOUT THE TOWN OF CALEDON

Caledon is home to close to 80,000 residents and 4,000 businesses and is well-known for its natural attractions, rural charm and vital role in the economic engine of the Greater Toronto Area. It will soon be one of Ontario’s fastest-growing communities as it prepares to become a city of 300,000 residents and 125,000 jobs by 2051. Under its current strategic plan, Caledon’s priorities remain environmental leadership, community vitality and livability, enhanced transportation and mobility, and service excellence and accountability. For more information, visit Caledon.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

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