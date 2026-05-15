Obagi Medical Shares New Data on Recent Innovations at Music City Symposium for Cosmetic Advances & Laser Education (SCALE) Meeting

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD), today announced new data shared at the Music City SCALE meeting taking place May 13-17 in Nashville, TN.

Results from a 12-Week Open-Label Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Tolerability of Obagi NU-GEN Cellular Renewal Serum on Wrinkles, Hyperpigmentation, Radiance, Texture, Firmness, Plumpness, and Perceived Skin Age: ePoster Dr. Todd Schlessinger, MD





Interim Results from a large scale Multiple Practitioner Real-World Evaluation of a Novel Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler in Conjunction with Medical Grade Skin Care: ePoster Dr. Carolyn Jacob, MD





“As one of the pivotal clinical sites for the FDA registration programs for the Obagi fillers, I was intrigued to do a real-world evaluation of Obagi Saypha® MagIQ™,” said Dr. Carolyn Jacob, MD. “Reviewing the results from over 300 participating sites validated the core clinical results and makes it clear that there is a place for MagIQ in most practices.”

The real-world data evaluated an interim review of the ALOHA (Aesthetic Leadership with Obagi Hyaluronic Acid) Program, a structured clinical collaboration program designed to accelerate aesthetic innovation through practice-led insight. Obagi anticipates that the ALOHA program will become the largest real-world evaluation program for a new injectable filler. The interim data highlights that 94% of injectors believe Obagi Saypha® MagIQ™ compliments their current filler options and shows 43% of patients also evaluating Obagi skincare.

“These data points represent clinical and real-world results from our newest Obagi innovations,” stated Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “Obagi Saypha® MagIQ™ and NU-GEN™ Cellular Renewal Serum represent meaningful advances that support practice success and highlight the benefits of looking at Obagi injectable and skincare solutions.”

The ePoster represents the first data sharing from the NU-GEN clinical program. The formula is clinically proven to visibly rewind skin’s age by up to six years1 by helping replenish skin cells with NAD+ and addressing nine signs of skin aging simultaneously.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024, Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the Business Combination. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

Media Contact:

obagi@behrmancesa.com

1 Results based on a 2025 12-week aging clinical test. Individual results may vary. Data on file at Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC.