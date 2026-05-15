Jiuzi Holdings Subsidiary Jiuzi New York Inc. Signs Strategic MoU with AI Technology Company to Explore Next-Generation Intelligent Imaging and Data Solutions

Hangzhou, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) today announced that its subsidiary, Jiuzi New York Inc., has formally signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading technology company possessing an advanced AI development platform. The MoU serves as a foundation for collaboration on AI-driven intelligent imaging platforms, cloud infrastructure, and scalable data management systems, with the goal of jointly advancing technology R&D, application deployment, and ecosystem development.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties plan to integrate advanced AI analytics capabilities—including real-time facial recognition, automated content tagging, intelligent image filtering, dynamic scene recognition, and multi-modal data fusion—with Jiuzi New York Inc.’s global operational expertise, localized deployment capacity, and deep industry resources to build highly implementable, comprehensive solutions. The collaboration will systematically evaluate and focus on the following areas:

AI Imaging Protocols and Intelligent Data Pipelines: Explore practical application scenarios in smart retail, intelligent security, media content management, remote inspection, and autonomous driving assistance. Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure: Jointly design image data processing solutions for decentralized ecosystems, exploring blockchain-based image authentication, copyright protection, and distributed storage products. Ecosystem Co-Building and Incentive Mechanisms: Establish an open, collaborative ecosystem and incentive models to encourage participation from developers, data providers, and industry clients, fostering sustainable ecosystem growth.

The MoU establishes a long-term strategic cooperation framework, with all activities adhering to applicable legal and regulatory requirements. In the initial phase, both parties will conduct comprehensive technical and operational feasibility assessments, including data privacy compliance reviews, system compatibility testing, and pilot scenario selection. In subsequent phases, the parties aim to finalize binding agreements detailing the collaboration structure, investment arrangements, intellectual property rights, and specific implementation pathways.

Company CEO Zhang Hongye stated, “The signing of this MoU represents a substantial and strategically significant step for Jiuzi Holdings in the field of artificial intelligence applications. By closely collaborating with a professional AI technology partner, we will significantly enhance the technical depth and scenario adaptability of our intelligent imaging and data solutions, delivering more efficient, secure, and implementable AI services to the global market. We look forward to accelerating the R&D and commercialization of innovative digital platforms under this strategic partnership framework and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

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coco@jzxn.com