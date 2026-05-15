Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Recent contracts in a solid market

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,



Below is information related to contracts that have been concluded recently.

Please note that the $ numbers and periods are approximations.

Our customers, leasing our ships, are large companies.

Operating costs of our vessels are below $ 10,000 per day.

The present market conditions result in strengthening of the cash position of Nordic American Tankers – impacting positively the ability to pay dividend.

March - $150,000 over 60 days

March - $75,000/day over 65 days

April - $198,000 over 68 days

May - $ 75,000 over 300 days

May - $ 95,000 over 70 days.



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171

For further information please see our homepage www.nat.bm

