Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Recent contracts in a solid market

 | Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited Nordic American Tankers Limited

 

Friday, May 15, 2026

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,


Below is information related to contracts that have been concluded recently. 

Please note that the $ numbers and periods are approximations.

Our customers, leasing our ships, are large companies. 

Operating costs of our vessels are below $ 10,000 per day.

The present market conditions result in strengthening of the cash position of Nordic American Tankers – impacting positively the ability to pay dividend.  

March  -   $150,000 over 60 days

March  -   $75,000/day over 65 days

April     -   $198,000 over 68 days

May     -    $ 75,000 over 300 days

May     -    $ 95,000 over 70 days.
 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                        

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    

For further information please see our homepage www.nat.bm 
 


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