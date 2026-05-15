Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Recent contracts in a solid market

Friday, May 15, 2026
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
Below is information related to contracts that have been concluded recently.
Please note that the $ numbers and periods are approximations.
Our customers, leasing our ships, are large companies.
Operating costs of our vessels are below $ 10,000 per day.
The present market conditions result in strengthening of the cash position of Nordic American Tankers – impacting positively the ability to pay dividend.
March - $150,000 over 60 days
March - $75,000/day over 65 days
April - $198,000 over 68 days
May - $ 75,000 over 300 days
May - $ 95,000 over 70 days.
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd.
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171
For further information please see our homepage www.nat.bm