The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

15 May 2026

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP)

Issue of New Shares and Notification of Director / PDMR Dealings

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company” or “DXSP”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, announces the issue of new shares to certain directors, employees and external advisers to settle existing obligations, loans and monies due. By agreements concluded during April 2026 a total of 5,025,729 new shares were agreed to be issued with a market value of £62,821.61 (valued at the mid-market price of 1.25 pence) in exchange for obligations totalling £402,057.52.

Mr Bob Sutcliffe, chairman and DL Services London Limited ("DL Services"), a company owned by Mr Immelman’s wife participated in the above referred to share issue. DL Services London Limited was allotted 405,888 DXS Ordinary Shares. Following the issue to DL Services and including Mr Immelman's interest in DXS is 6,969,717 Ordinary Shares representing 10.09% of the issued share capital of the Company. Mr Sutcliffe was allotted 259,574 DXS Ordinary Shares and following the issue his interest in DXS is 1,643,330 Ordinary Shares representing 2.38% of the issued share capital of the Company. Various other employees, shareholders and consultants also participated.

David Immelman CEO said, “We appreciate the vote of confidence in the Company given by those employees and consultants concerned, in accepting shares in place of cash agreed at the point of the salary sacrifice, fees in lieu or loan at an effective rate of 8 pence per share compared to the mid-market price of 1.25p.”

The shares were formally allotted on 30 April 2026.

Following these transactions:

Total number of Shares in Issue: 69,047,853 Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each

Number of Shares in public hands: 41,115,011 Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each

Percentage of Shares in public hands: 59.55%

The ISIN Reference is GB00B2Q6HZ92

The Share Information above is correct as at: 30 April 2026.





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name



DL SERVICES LONDON LIMITED



2 Reason for the notification a)



Position/status



Person closely connected to the Chief Executive b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC b)



LEI







2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)















Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each Identification code ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92 b)



Nature of the transaction



Issue of New shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 405,888 d)























Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e)



Date of the transaction







30 April 2026 f)



Place of the transaction







Aquis Stock Exchange









Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name



Mr. Robert Sutcliffe



2 Reason for the notification a)



Position/status



Chairman b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC b)



LEI







2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)















Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each Identification code ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92 b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 259,574 d)























Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e)



Date of the transaction







30 April 2026 f)



Place of the transaction







Aquis Stock Exchange

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Contacts :

David Immelman

DXS International plc

www.dxs-systems.com

01252 719800

AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce

020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings