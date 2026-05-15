Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference on May 18, 2026

DURANGO, Colo., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “RMCF”, or “Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory”), America’s Chocolatier™ today announced its participation in LD Micro’s Invitational XVI Conference being held May 17-19 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

On May 18, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Interim CEO Jeff Geygan will deliver an investor presentation and host 1x1 meetings with investors. The presentation is currently scheduled to take place at 3:00 p.m. PT on May 18. Please click here to view the live webcast presentation. For those unable to join the live session, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

The LD Micro Invitational is an annual conference hosted by LD Micro, a leading platform for micro-cap company data and insights. The event brings together more than 100 companies to showcase their innovations and growth strategies. The conference features presentations, panel discussions and keynote speakers, providing a platform for engagement with institutional and individual investors, analysts and industry professionals.

To request a meeting with the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory team, please reach out to your LD Micro representative or the Company’s investor relations team at rmcf@elevate-ir.com.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchisor of premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2026. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."



Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com