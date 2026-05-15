Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share of 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR and STRRP) ("Star" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to holders of the Company’s 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of $0.25 per share. The record date for this dividend is June 1, 2026, and the payment date is June 10, 2026.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring, managing, and growing businesses with strong fundamentals and market opportunities. Its current structure comprises four divisions: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments. For more information visit www.starequity.com.

On August 22, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Star Operating Companies, Inc. (“Star Operating”, formerly known as Star Equity Holdings, Inc.), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 21, 2025 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, Star Operating and HSON Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”). Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, on August 22, 2025, at the effective time of the merger pursuant to the Merger Agreement (the “Merger”), Merger Sub merged with and into Star Operating, with Star Operating continuing as the surviving corporation of the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Effective September 5, 2025, the Company changed (i) its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. and (ii) its trading symbols on Nasdaq to STRR and STRRP.

Building Solutions

The Building Solutions division operates in three specialties: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

The Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global clientele, servicing organizations at all levels, from entry-level positions to the C-suite. The division focuses on mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide, partnering consultatively with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

The Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

For more information contact:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

Senior Vice President

212-836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com