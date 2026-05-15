NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Solutions to Core Limitation of Mass Drone Warfare

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “The Real Drone Revolution Is Happening Inside the Code,” featuring SPARC AI Inc. (OTC: SPAIF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: https://nnw.fm/CsrZi

To read the original editorial, visit: https://nnw.fm/28k70

The very factors that make drones scalable, their low cost and simplicity, also limit their effectiveness in contested environments. Without advanced software, mass-produced drones cannot operate independently, cannot reliably identify targets and cannot function in the electronic warfare conditions where they are most needed.

As a result, defense planners are increasingly recognizing that hardware alone cannot deliver battlefield advantage. The next phase of the drone revolution depends on software that can enable autonomy, resilience and precision at scale. This is the layer SPARC AI is targeting through its Overwatch platform, positioning itself as a solution to the core limitation of mass drone warfare.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company’s AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI’s software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.SPARCAI.co

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SPAIF

About NetworkNewsAudio

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.