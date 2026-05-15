NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Combining Artificial Intelligence with Speech Analysis to Detect Intoxication

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “The Future of Intoxication Detection May Be in Your Voice,” featuring MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://nnw.fm/aG7X2

To read the original editorial, visit: https://nnw.fm/9720C

MindBio Therapeutics is establishing a unique position in the emerging field of voice-based diagnostics by combining artificial intelligence with speech analysis to detect intoxication. Unlike traditional testing methods, which require physical samples or specialized equipment, voice-based diagnostics offer a noninvasive and potentially instantaneous alternative.

Scientific research increasingly supports the premise that human speech contains measurable biomarkers linked to cognitive and physiological states. Studies have shown that acoustic features such as tone, pitch, rhythm, articulation and timing can reflect changes in neurological function, fatigue and behavioral state, making speech a valuable noninvasive diagnostic signal. Research further demonstrates that vocal characteristics can serve as digital biomarkers for detecting neurological impairment and monitoring health conditions, reinforcing the growing role of voice analysis in clinical and real-world settings.

About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercializing AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.MindBioTherapeutics.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MBQIF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MBQIF

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications