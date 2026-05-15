HeartCore Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), an IPO consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Recent Operational Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, HeartCore was engaged with 16 Go IPO clients, including 6 clients currently in various stages of preparation for potential public registrations and U.S. exchange listings

Regained Nasdaq $1.00 minimum bid price requirement

Authorized $2.0 million share repurchase program





Management Commentary

HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented: “During the first quarter of 2026, HeartCore continued to advance its strategic focus on financial services and capital markets-related services, with Go IPO remaining the key contributor for coming quarters. While the Nasdaq listing environment has become selective and increasingly focused on compliance, we continue to see interest from Japanese and other Asia-based companies seeking access to the U.S. capital markets. In light of these current market conditions, we are focused on expanding the number of engagements and enhancing the overall quality of our pipeline by prioritizing clients that we believe demonstrate stronger listing readiness and long-term financing potential.

“Through our subsidiary Higgs Field Co., Ltd., we are also taking steps to support potential expansion into additional financial services and sectors, including digital securities and capital markets advisory services. During the first quarter, we added experienced financial industry personnel and further developed our organizational structure as we prepare to seek a Type I Financial Instruments business license in Japan. We are also working with external professionals and industry organizations to further strengthen our internal management and compliance framework.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on broadening our Go IPO client base that aligns with Nasdaq’s tightened requirements and diversifying our revenue base as we further develop and advance our financial services business.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues were $1.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in customized software development and services revenue as a result of intense competition in the U.S. software market.

Gross profit was $74,000 compared to $0.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit from Go IPO consulting services resulting from increased outsourcing fees and additional resources invested to enhance customer experience, as well as lower gross profit from customized software development and services due to decreased revenues and higher subcontracting costs for outsourced software engineers amid rising salary levels in the software market.

Operating expenses decreased to $1.6 million compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in selling expenses.

Net loss was $2.0 million compared to a loss of $3.1 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to a reduction in the loss on the fair value of investments in marketable securities.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.6 million compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.8 million.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a leading consulting services company providing U.S. market listing support and related advisory services primarily to Japanese corporate clients. For more information, please visit https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities, changes in fair value of investment in warrants, interest income, and interest expenses.

This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”).

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the Company’s core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For the three months ended March 31, Item 2026 2025 Net loss ($2.0) million ($3.1) million (+) Depreciation $0.0 million $0.0 million (+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities $0.3 million $1.8 million (+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants $0.0 million $0.1 million (+) Changes in fair value of derivative liability $0.0 million $0.0 million (+) Interest income ($0.0) million ($0.0) million (+) Interest expenses $0.0 million $0.0 million (+) Other income ($0.0) million ($0.0) million (+) Other expenses $0.1 million $0.0 million Adjusted EBITDA ($1.6) million ($1.3) million



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 774,033 $ 1,985,962 Accounts receivable 572,547 707,865 Investments in marketable securities 3,394,190 3,690,187 Prepaid expenses 222,818 182,077 Current portion of long-term note receivable 100,000 100,000 Deferred offering costs 250,000 250,000 Other current assets 175,335 208,503 Proceeds receivable from sale of discontinued operations 1,382,897 1,291,298 Total current assets 6,871,820 8,415,892 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 279,185 291,589 Operating lease right-of-use assets 506,456 29,449 Long-term investment in warrants 273,859 280,924 Deferred tax assets 22,633 23,121 Security deposits 278,154 282,958 Other non-current assets 241 549 Long-term proceeds receivable from sale of discontinued operations 3,539,421 3,736,995 Total non-current assets 4,899,949 4,645,585 Total assets $ 11,771,769 $ 13,061,477 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,230,686 $ 1,146,501 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 96,333 124,618 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 663,683 509,547 Due to related party 401 285 Short-term debt - related party 69,000 75,000 Current portion of long-term debts 51,697 50,598 Insurance premium financing 97,773 13,430 Factoring liability 124,508 135,982 Operating lease liabilities, current 308,119 32,793 Income tax payables 1,847,411 1,857,386 Deferred revenue 650,469 676,216 Derivative liability 122,589 121,719 Other current liabilities 598,602 586,175 Total current liabilities 5,861,271 5,330,250 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debts 434,895 448,376 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 211,544 - Total non-current liabilities 646,439 448,376 Total liabilities 6,507,710 5,778,626 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; Series A convertible preferred shares, 4,000 shares designated, 1,017 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; aggregate liquidation preference of $1,262,686 and $1,158,362 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 691,858 691,858 Common shares, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 1,288,812 and 1,270,991 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively* 129 127 Additional paid-in capital 21,876,230 21,902,169 Accumulated deficit (15,627,241 ) (13,755,534 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,099 ) (58,497 ) Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 6,874,877 8,780,123 Non-controlling interests (1,610,818 ) (1,497,272 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,264,059 7,282,851 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,771,769 $ 13,061,477







HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues $ 1,245,844 $ 2,093,413 Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues resulting from transactions with a related party of $114,535 and $25,195 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 1,171,799 1,549,639 Gross profit 74,045 543,774 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 42,812 152,922 General and administrative expenses (including general and administrative expenses resulting from transactions with a related party of nil and $17,615 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 1,571,734 1,581,205 Total operating expenses 1,614,546 1,734,127 Loss from continuing operations (1,540,501 ) (1,190,353 ) Other income (expenses): Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (295,997 ) (1,781,664 ) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants (7,065 ) (51,621 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability (870 ) - Interest income 582 2,243 Interest expenses (16,625 ) (17,794 ) Other income 14,095 9,313 Other expenses (112,865 ) (547 ) Total other expenses (418,745 ) (1,840,070 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (1,959,246 ) (3,030,423 ) Income tax expense 17,469 39,608 Net loss from continuing operations (1,976,715 ) (3,070,031 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax - (67,350 ) Net loss (1,976,715 ) (3,137,381 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (105,008 ) (50,389 ) Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (1,871,707 ) (3,086,992 ) Dividends accrued on Series A convertible preferred shares (27,968 ) - Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. common shareholders $ (1,899,675 ) $ (3,086,992 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (16,140 ) (8,014 ) Total comprehensive loss (1,992,855 ) (3,145,395 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (113,546 ) (49,152 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (1,879,309 ) $ (3,096,243 ) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. per common share* Basic $ (1.49 ) $ (2.74 ) Diluted $ (1.49 ) $ (2.74 ) Loss from discontinued operations per common share* Basic $ - $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ - $ (0.06 ) Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. per common share* Basic $ (1.49 ) $ (2.80 ) Diluted $ (1.49 ) $ (2.80 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding* Basic 1,271,631 1,102,702 Diluted 1,271,631 1,102,702







HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net loss $ (1,976,715 ) $ (3,137,381 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax - (67,350 ) Net loss from continuing operations (1,976,715 ) (3,070,031 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash flows used in operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation expense 7,720 20,289 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 116,981 Non-cash lease expense 70,229 31,662 Gain on termination of lease - (9,059 ) Deferred income taxes - 27,515 Stock-based compensation 2,031 32,280 Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities 295,997 1,781,664 Changes in fair value of investment in warrants 7,065 51,621 Changes in fair value of derivative liability 870 - Gain on settlement of asset retirement obligations - (45,873 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 135,238 (180,823 ) Prepaid expenses 66,924 50,591 Other assets 107,886 (26,711 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 85,404 (97,118 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party (28,338 ) (24,224 ) Accrued payroll and other employee costs 154,736 (23,483 ) Due to related party 125 (884 ) Operating lease liabilities (60,127 ) (24,435 ) Income tax payables (9,785 ) (80,196 ) Deferred revenue (25,747 ) (233,911 ) Other liabilities 12,897 12,686 Net cash flows used in operating activities of continuing operations (1,153,590 ) (1,691,459 ) Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Purchases of property and equipment (954 ) - Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 462,763 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations (954 ) 462,763 Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Payments for finance lease - (4,071 ) Repayment of long-term debts (12,382 ) (10,561 ) Repayment of related party debt (6,000 ) - Repayment of insurance premium financing (23,657 ) (28,559 ) Net repayment of factoring arrangement (11,474 ) (45,341 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares related to at the market offering agreement - 30,445 Proceeds from collection of subscription receivable - 103,942 Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 117,000 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations (53,513 ) 162,855 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash flows used in operating activities of discontinued operations - (309,332 ) Net cash flows provided by investing activities of discontinued operations - 10,298 Net cash flows used in financing activities of discontinued operations - (19,915 ) Net cash flows used in discontinued operations - (318,949 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (3,872 ) 2,685 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,211,929 ) (1,382,105 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 1,985,962 2,121,089 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 774,033 $ 738,984 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Interest paid $ 16,625 $ 22,857 Income taxes paid (received), net $ (4,574 ) $ 93,586 Non-cash investing and financing transactions: Insurance premium financing $ 108,000 $ 139,500 Dividends accrued on Series A convertible preferred shares $ 27,968 $ - Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 552,577 $ -





