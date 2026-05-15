NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Overcoming Limitations on First-Generation GLP-1 Drug Therapies

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “The Next Generation of the GLP-1 Revolution Is Already Underway,” featuring SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: https://nnw.fm/OUoNE

To read the original editorial, visit: https://nnw.fm/MTfXm

SureNano Science is advancing GEP-44 as a patented, next-generation metabolic therapy intended to improve upon limitations associated with first-generation GLP-1 drugs, positioning this emerging microcap as a minnow among giants quickly transitioning through the FDA pathway. Unlike conventional GLP-1 agonists that primarily target a single receptor pathway, GEP-44 functions as a triple agonist targeting GLP-1 and peptide YY receptors Y1 and Y2. This integrated mechanism is designed to simultaneously regulate glucose metabolism, suppress appetite and improve tolerability within a single molecule.

The compound was developed at Syracuse University and has demonstrated encouraging preclinical results. According to the company, GEP-44 produced meaningful reductions in food intake and body weight while also improving glycemic control in preclinical studies. Importantly, the compound reportedly avoided the nausea and gastrointestinal side effects commonly associated with many first-generation GLP-1 therapies, a factor that could become increasingly important as patient adoption expands.

About SureNano Science Ltd.

SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) is a Canadian life sciences company focused on acquiring, developing and advancing innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology assets with the potential to address large and growing global health markets. SureNano Science Ltd. has acquired GlucaPharm Inc., a next-generation GLP-1 pharmaceutical company developing GEP44, a patented peptide targeting obesity and metabolic disorders with improved tolerability and potential noninjectable delivery. The initial business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano(TM) surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNano(TM) surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA. SureNano Science Ltd. is now developing into a pharmaceutical focused company through the advancement of a patented therapeutic candidate designed to address obesity and metabolic disease.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SureNano.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SURNF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SURNF

About NetworkNewsAudio

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.