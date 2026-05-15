Cormedix Therapeutics to Participate in two Upcoming Investor Conferences

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD) today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats and investor meetings at both the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York on May 19 – 20, 2026 and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York on June 2 – 4, 2026. Details for each fireside chat is as follows:
|RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 20, 2026
|Time:
|11:00am EDT
|Webcast:
|Click here
|Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 3, 2026
|Time:
|4:20pm EDT
|Webcast:
|Click here
About CorMedix
CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases in the United States. CorMedix is focused on selling and marketing products in institutional settings of care in the US and has field based medical and commercial infrastructure deployed in hospitals, clinics and infusion centers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.
Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576