Scrum Alliance Named a 2026 Colorado Top Workplace

DENVER, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance® , the leading nonprofit certifying body for agile professionals, has been awarded a Colorado Top Workplaces 2026 honor by The Denver Post. This recognition is based entirely on employee feedback regarding the internal health and culture of the organization.

The selective 2026 rankings represent a leading group of employers. Only 43 organizations with fewer than 150 employees across Denver and Colorado were chosen for this year's publication, placing Scrum Alliance in an elite category of local employers.

The awards are determined through the Energage Workplace Survey, a confidential third-party assessment that measures key aspects of the employee experience. The survey focuses on critical culture drivers, including whether employees feel respected, supported, and empowered to execute their work effectively.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the incredible people who make up the Scrum Alliance team," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "I want to thank our employees for their candor and their daily dedication to our mission . We are deeply committed to creating an exceptional workplace and culture where every individual feels empowered to innovate and grow. Being recognized as a Top Workplace validates that when we invest in our people, we strengthen the entire agile community we serve."

"Being named a Top Workplace is a powerful validation of our culture because it comes directly from the people who build it every day," said Kelsi Butler, Head of HR at Scrum Alliance. "We're dedicated to sustaining an environment where our staff feels respected and empowered to lead. That internal health is the foundation that allows us to show up for our global community and provide the support they need to thrive in their careers. We're proud of our team's commitment to making Scrum Alliance such an exceptional place to work."

By fostering an environment rooted in the same values of transparency and continuous improvement that it advocates for globally, Scrum Alliance ensures its internal team remains as adaptable and purpose-driven as the professionals it serves.

About Scrum Alliance

Scrum Alliance is a nonprofit organization that enables professionals to solve complex problems and deliver value efficiently through agile education, skills recognition, and connection to a global community of experts. The organization envisions a world where agile is for anyone—fostering collaboration, adaptability, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.scrumalliance.org.

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About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.