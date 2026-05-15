TailorCare Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2026 for Two Years in a Row

Nashville, Tennessee, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorCare, a leading value-based specialty care organization enabling scalable, musculoskeletal (MSK) health through data and predictive analytics, AI and personalized care navigation, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide.

“Healthcare is changing rapidly as new technologies are adopted on both the clinical and administrative sides,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Still, the most forward-looking companies understand that employees are the heart of their organizations. Creating the right culture, with the appropriate mix of financial rewards, training and career advancement opportunities — as embodied by our honorees of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare — will be imperative for long-term employee and employer success.”

“Our culture at TailorCare is built on a foundation of purpose and compassion, and seeing that recognized by Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work for the second year in a row is a powerful testament to our team,” said Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO of TailorCare. “I am proud of our culture and inspired by the passion our team pours into our mission. This 2026 honor belongs entirely to them.”

“What we have built didn’t happen by accident. It’s the product of shared ownership, thousands of small acts layered over time and a team that shows up for each other every single day. Our people are engaged, our performance is strong and our care teams bring genuine presence to every patient interaction,” stated Julie Sumrack, Chief People Officer at TailorCare.

To view the full list of this year’s winners, visit ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

About TailorCare

TailorCare is a leading provider of value-based specialty care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back and muscle conditions. We take a deeply personal, data-driven approach by carefully assessing patients’ symptoms, health history, preferences and goals for musculoskeletal health improvement. Utilizing predictive analytics and AI paired with proprietary datasets and the latest evidence-based guidelines, we guide patients in navigating the most effective treatment pathways every step of the way. Learn more at www.tailorcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @TailorCare.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions.