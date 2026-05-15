Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on June 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2026.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.

The brand’s beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works’ body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand’s famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.

Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 500-plus international locations, online at bathandbodyworks.com and on Amazon.

For further information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works, Inc.:



Investor Relations

Luke Long

InvestorRelations@bbw.com

Media Relations

Emmy Beach

Communications@bbw.com