Clearmind Medicine CEO Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani named Delegate to Federal Policy Summit on Psychedelic Medicine in Washington, D.C.

Federal Officials, Researchers, Clinicians and Biopharma Leadership Convened by Psychedelic Medicine Coalition at the National Press Club

Vancouver, Canada, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel, non-hallucinogenic, second-generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that Clearmind Medicine’s CEO, Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, was named a delegate to this year’s annual invite-only federal policy summit that convened on May 14 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

The Psychedelic Medicine Coalition’s Federal Policy Summit brought together members of the U.S. Senate and House and key Federal figures to build consensus with global psychedelic biopharma CEOs, noted researchers, eminent clinicians, and professors from some of America’s distinguished academic institutions, including Johns Hopkins, Harvard and Yale Universities.

“It was an honor to participate in this important policy summit convening alongside leading researchers, clinicians and policymakers,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine. “We look forward to contributing to constructive dialogue that advances responsible development of psychedelic-derived therapies for patients in need.”

Known for her collaborative leadership style, Dr. Zuloff-Shani’s thinking on the importance of achieving harmonization between regulators, legislators, and the biopharma community was recently featured in Psychology Today.

Clearmind Medicine is currently advancing its non-hallucinogenic psychedelic candidate, with Phase IIa clinical trials underway at Johns Hopkins, Yale, and additional leading sites.

Participants included:

Congressman Lou Correa (D-CA), Co-Chair Congressional Psychedelics Caucus

Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI), Co-Chair Congressional Psychedelics Caucus

Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT), lead sponsor of the Novel Therapeutics Preparedness Act, advancing veteran access to emerging therapies

Matthew Zorn, JD, Deputy General Counsel, HHS

Professor John Krystal, MD, of Yale School of Medicine where he chairs the Department of Psychiatry, serves as Chief of Psychiatry for the Yale-New Haven Health System, co-leads the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation (CTSA), co-directs the NIAAA Center for the Translational Neuroscience of Alcohol, and leads the Clinical Neuroscience Division of the National Center for PTSD (VA)

Nora Volkow, MD, Director of National Institute on Drug Abuse, NIDA, at the National Institutes of Health NIH

“This invite-only convening goes beyond the four walls of a symposium and instead serves a practical purpose as a bipartisan working group”, said Melissa Lavasani, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Psychedelic Medicine Coalition. She added, “As federal support accelerates, this Federal Summit is how we build that critical bridge between policy, practice, and patient care."

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage neuroplastogens pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of non-hallucinogenic, second generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods, or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families, including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND."

For further information, visit: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact:

Investor Relations

invest@clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses contributing to constructive dialogue that advances responsible development of psychedelic-derived therapies for patients in need. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.