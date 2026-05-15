SecureTech Innovations Reports Record Q1 2026 Financial Results

Company Posts Best Q1 Fiscal Period in Its History with $2.1 Million in Revenue

ROSEVILLE, MN, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH), a diversified technology holding company advancing artificial intelligence initiatives, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, and blockchain-based digital infrastructure and assets, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (Q1 2026). SecureTech’s Form 10-Q for the period has been filed simultaneously with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Q1 2026 marks the strongest first quarter in SecureTech's history. The Company generated $2,079,735 in consolidated revenue — its first seven-figure Q1 — driven entirely by AI UltraProd, which develops AI-powered industrial 3D printing solutions. The prior-year period reflected no revenue, as the AI UltraProd acquisition closed subsequent to Q1 2025.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights (All Amounts in USD, unaudited):

Record Q1 Revenue: $2,079,735 in consolidated revenue – the highest first quarter revenue in the Company’s history, comprised of $1,959,252 in product sales and $120,483 in service revenue, both 100% attributable to AI UltraProd.

$2,079,735 in consolidated revenue – the highest first quarter revenue in the Company’s history, comprised of $1,959,252 in product sales and $120,483 in service revenue, both 100% attributable to AI UltraProd. Record Q1 Gross Profit: Gross profit of $185,326, representing a gross margin of 8.9%. This is the largest gross profit in a first fiscal quarter on record for the Company.

Gross profit of $185,326, representing a gross margin of 8.9%. This is the largest gross profit in a first fiscal quarter on record for the Company. Strengthened Balance Sheet: Total stockholders’ equity attributable to SecureTech shareholders of $10,496,741 as of March 31, 2026, compared to a stockholders’ deficit of ($210,755) on March 31, 2025.

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to SecureTech shareholders of $10,496,741 as of March 31, 2026, compared to a stockholders’ deficit of ($210,755) on March 31, 2025. Improved Liquidity: Cash increased to $407,580 as of March 31, 2026, from $233,825 at December 31, 2025.

Cash increased to $407,580 as of March 31, 2026, from $233,825 at December 31, 2025. Reduced Liabilities: Total liabilities decreased to $6,769,724 from $7,115,144 at December 31, 2025.





Q1 2026 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Financial Metric Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Total Revenue $ 2,079,735 $ — Sales of goods $ 1,959,252 $ — Service revenue $ 120,483 $ — Cost of Revenue $ (1,894,409 ) $ — Gross Profit $ 185,326 $ — Gross Margin 8.9 % N/A Total Operating Expenses ($ 511,181 ) ($ 90,935 ) Loss from Operations ($ 325,855 ) ($ 90,935 ) Net Loss ($ 401,512 ) ($ 94,365 ) Net Loss Attributable to SCTH Shareholders ($ 389,137 ) ($ 94,365 ) Loss Per Share (Basic & Diluted) ($ 0.02 ) ($ 0.00 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 18,189,590 56,333,864



All figures unaudited. Prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

Balance Sheet Metric March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 407,580 $ 233,825 Total Assets $ 18,554,814 $ 18,889,616 Total Liabilities $ 6,769,724 $ 7,115,144 Total Stockholders' Equity (SCTH) $ 10,496,741 $ 10,599,938 Total Equity (incl. Non-Controlling Interests) $ 11,785,090 $ 11,774,472



Balance sheet data as of March 31, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025 (audited).

Revenue

Consolidated revenue for Q1 2026 was $2,079,735, compared to $-0- in Q1 2025. The prior-year period recorded no consolidated revenue because the acquisition of AI UltraProd had not yet closed; accordingly, a year-over-year percentage change is not presented. All Q1 2026 revenue is attributable to AI UltraProd, which contributed $1,959,252 in product revenue from the sale of AI-driven 3D-printed structures and components, and $120,483 in service revenue from technical consulting and installation services.

On a standalone basis, AI UltraProd experienced substantial revenue growth during the period. As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed in connection with the acquisition, AI UltraProd generated RMB 2,273,771 in revenue (unaudited) for the three months ended March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, AI UltraProd generated RMB 14,395,511 in revenue (unaudited) – an increase of approximately 533% year over year at the subsidiary level. This growth reflects expanded customer activity and the continued scaling of AI UltraProd’s manufacturing operations in China.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for Q1 2026 was $185,326, representing a gross margin of 8.9%. No gross profit was recorded in Q1 2025 given the absence of revenue. The gross margin reflects the capital-intensive, project-based nature of AI UltraProd’s 3D manufacturing business, where cost of revenue is primarily composed of direct material and labor costs associated with the design and production of large-format structures. Management views this level of a positive gross margin as a meaningful milestone and expects gross margins to improve as the business scales.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $511,181 for Q1 2026, compared to $90,935 in Q1 2025. The increase reflects the first full quarter of consolidated operations following the AI UltraProd acquisition and is comprised of general and administrative expenses of $442,193, research and development expenses of $66,853, and selling and marketing expenses of $2,135. Operating expenses in Q1 2025 consisted solely of corporate-level general and administrative expenses, as AI UltraProd was not yet part of the consolidated group.

Net Loss

Net loss for Q1 2026 was ($401,512), or ($389,137) net of non-controlling interests, compared to a net loss of ($94,365) in Q1 2025. The loss from operations of ($325,855) was partially offset by a deferred tax benefit of $13,757 but further impacted by net other expenses of ($89,414), which included ($68,171) in interest expense on outstanding borrowings and ($11,400) in fair value adjustments on convertible notes payable. Loss per share was ($0.02) on a basic and diluted basis, calculated on weighted average shares outstanding of 18,189,590 – a 68% reduction from the 56,333,864 weighted average shares in Q1 2025, reflecting the Company’s previously announced Share Reduction Program.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to SecureTech shareholders was $10,496,741 as of March 31, 2026, compared to a stockholders’ deficit of ($210,755) as of March 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $407,580 as of March 31, 2026, from $233,825 at December 31, 2025. Total liabilities declined to $6,769,724 from $7,115,144 at year-end 2025. Total equity, including non-controlling interests, was $11,785,090, compared to $11,774,472 at December 31, 2025.

J. Scott Sitra, SecureTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Q1 2026 is a landmark quarter for SecureTech. For the first time in our history, we are reporting meaningful first-quarter revenue — more than $2 million generated entirely by AI UltraProd, which has continued to scale impressively since the acquisition. We believe this operational foundation positions us well as we pursue our NASDAQ listing and focus on building long-term shareholder value.”

“What makes these results even more compelling is that Q1 is historically AI UltraProd's slowest quarter. Achieving 533% year-over-year revenue growth during our seasonally weakest period speaks to the potential ahead as we scale operations and expand into new markets, particularly the U.S.,” added Mr. Sitra.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH) is a diversified technology holding company whose subsidiaries operate across artificial intelligence-driven manufacturing, blockchain-based digital infrastructure and cybersecurity, and patented vehicle security systems. Its portfolio companies include AI UltraProd, which develops AI-powered industrial 3D manufacturing solutions; Piranha Blockchain, which focuses on Web3 security architecture, digital asset infrastructure, and cybersecurity systems; and Top Kontrol, which holds patented vehicle anti-theft and anti-carjacking technology. SecureTech’s mission is to deliver practical, transformative technologies that improve safety, automation, and digital resilience across multiple industries.

For further information, visit our websites:

securetechinnovations.com | aiultraprod.com | piranhablockchain.com | topkontrol.com

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s revenue expectations, gross margin trajectory, plans to seek listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and the Company’s business and strategic outlook. These statements are often identified by words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to the Company’s ability to sustain revenue growth, its dependence on AI UltraProd for all current revenue, the risk that the Company’s NASDAQ listing application may not be approved, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the period ended March 31, 2026. The Company’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov. SecureTech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Media Contact

SecureTech Innovations, Inc.

Email: ir@securetechinnovations.com

Phone: (651) 317-8990

Website: www.securetechinnovations.com