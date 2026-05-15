Authentic Interactions Makes CNN Debut with StoryFile and Lookalike Technologies in Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever

Los Angeles, CA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authentic Interactions, the pioneering technology company behind StoryFile and Lookalike, today announced its national television debut on CNN. The company’s suite of AI-powered technologies will be featured in the CNN Original Series Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever, which originally airs May 16th and then streams on the CNN app. The appearance marks a pivotal milestone in the mainstreaming of conversational AI and digital preservation technology.

Tech journalist and media icon Kara Swisher served as the subject of the production, exploring the rapidly evolving frontier where artificial intelligence, longevity science, and human legacy intersect. Authentic Interactions was on set to film her storyfile — an interactive, AI-powered video experience that allows individuals to preserve their voice, knowledge, and personality for future generations. In this episode, Kara Swisher turned her razor-sharp wit and penetrating questions on herself - as she met her own digital doppelganger face to face.

Two Technologies. One Vision.

The CNN production showcased two distinct capabilities developed under the Authentic Interactions umbrella:

StoryFile — The world’s most advanced conversational video AI platform, enabling individuals and organizations to create interactive AI-powered video experiences that can answer questions and engage audiences in real time. StoryFile ensures accuracy and authenticity by pulling from a pre-recorded library of responses.

Lookalike — Generative AI technology that creates hyper-realistic digital representations through real-time video synthesis, enabling entirely new forms of storytelling, preservation, and human connection. Users can quickly load in existing photographs and documents, to build an AI agent in minutes.

At the core of StoryFile’s approach is a simple premise: visitors can ask natural, open-ended questions and receive responses drawn directly from the source in real-time. The digital Kara was based on an initial recording session with an expert human interviewer to draw out her most meaningful stories. Each original video, delivered in Kara’s own voice, is 100% real.

When Kara returned to interview her digital self, the StoryFile AI provided authentic responses by interpreting her questions and searching its library for the closest pre-recorded video. However, the digital Kara did not just repeat herself. The Lookalike generative AI dynamically adapted to the conversation, creating new video responses while incorporating additional details from Kara’s autobiography, “Burn Book.” This integration allowed both Karas to engage in a deeper two-way debate, challenging each other on the inspiring potential and dangers of realistic digital humans.

“Kara’s storyfile demonstrated the future of human preservation — one that builds new personal human connections grounded in real lived experiences and authentic personalities.”

Valorie Jones, CTO — Authentic Interactions

An Unforgettable Production

Being on set to film Kara Swisher’s StoryFile placed the team at the cutting edge of how emerging AI and interactive storytelling technologies are redefining what it means to preserve a life, a voice, and a legacy.

Stay tuned for a behind-the-scenes blog about the filming experience and the technology that made it all possible.

About Authentic Interactions

Authentic Interactions is a technology company at the forefront of conversational AI, digital legacy preservation, and immersive human experience. Through its brands StoryFile and Lookalike, the company develops tools that allow individuals and organizations to preserve stories, engage audiences, and explore the boundaries of what it means to live on. Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever is now streaming on the CNN app.

Website: www.storyfile.com

CNN App: Stream Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever now on the CNN app







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