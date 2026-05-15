Horizon Group USA Partners with Minecraft for New Line of Licensed Products

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Group USA, a leading force in creative play and DIY innovation, has announced its latest licensing agreement with the world’s most popular video game, Minecraft. This partnership marks Horizon’s official expansion into the fandom space and reinforces its mission to Connecting People Through Creativity by transforming digital content and storylines into meaningful, hands-on experiences that bring fans together beyond the screen.

Leveraging its expertise in trend-driven toy development, Horizon will bring Minecraft’s block-based universe to life through immersive, hands-on formats—from tactile play and STEM dig kits to core categories like compounds. Rooted in the power of fandom as a shared connection, the collaboration invites fans to build, craft, and reimagine iconic in-game moments in the real world, turning individual passion into collective creativity.

“Fandom fuels the energy of creativity,” said Evan Buzzerio, Partner & CCO of Horizon Group. “Our partnership with Minecraft unlocks our passion for Minecraft’s most beloved digital elements and bringing them into the physical world, providing more ways to interact with the Minecraft universe through tactile, creative play and learning.”

The move into gaming underscores Horizon’s broader commitment to licensed innovation that brings people together through shared experience. By bridging entertainment and hands-on play, the company continues to turn fandom into a platform for connection––empowering fans to build, explore, and create without limits, just like they do in Minecraft.

Fans can expect to see Horizon’s Minecraft-inspired product line debut this summer at mass retailers, including Amazon and Walmart.

For more information on Horizon Group, visit https://www.horizongroupusa.com/ or follow @horizongroupusa on Instagram.

About Horizon Group:

Horizon’s rich history in the trend industry dates to 1912 – and while many things have evolved, one element remains the same: Creativity. It’s universally human, and we believe creativity is for everyone. As a global leader providing trend-driven D.I.Y. and educational activity kits, our mission is clear: Connecting People Through Creativity. We need to fuel each generation with the power to explore the world around them and unlock their potential. By supporting each stage of development with thoughtful, hands-on entertainment – Horizon Group USA doesn’t just deliver products with lasting benefits, we inspire the entire creative family to be the best version of themselves – proudly expressive, confident, and unique. Together, WE create what’s next!