Tú Cuentas Cine Youth Fest Earns Multiple Honors at 32nd Annual Communicator Awards

HITN’s youth-focused Latino film initiative honored for outstanding interview and motivational programming that empowers emerging Hispanic storytellers.

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NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tú Cuentas Cine Youth Fest (TCCYF), the youth-focused film initiative created by Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network (HITN), has received four wins at the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards, underscoring the growing cultural reach of the organization’s programming aimed at elevating Latino voices in media and entertainment.

The awards, announced by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, recognized several productions connected to HITN’s TCCYF platform, including the interview series 2025 Tú Cuentas Cafecito con Ingrid ‘Superstar’ Salcedo, which received an Award of Excellence in the General-Interview or Talk Show category. The same program also earned an Award of Distinction in the General-Motivational category.

Another production, 2025 Tú Cuentas Cafecito con Roselyn Sanchez, received an Award of Distinction in the General-Interview or Talk Show category; while The Power of Voice: The Art of Dubbing for Film and TV earned an Award of Excellence in the General-Motivational category.

The Communicator Awards, now in their 32nd year, are among the largest programs honoring achievement in marketing, communications and creative media. Organizers said this year’s competition drew more than 3,000 entries from agencies, production companies, universities and global brands.

The recognition adds momentum for Tú Cuentas Cine Youth Fest, which has sought to provide emerging Latino filmmakers and storytellers with greater visibility through screenings, workshops and original digital content. In a congratulatory letter addressed to Cynthia Rivera, TCCYF co-director, representatives of the Communicator Awards praised the work produced by the HITN initiative.

“Your work cut through the noise, connected with audiences and delivered real results,” wrote Josh Campbell, general manager of the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. “That is what Well Said work looks like, and we are honored to recognize it!” The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts said winners were selected by a jury of more than 1,100 industry professionals from organizations including Netflix, National Geographic Society, FedEx and JPMorgan Chase & Co. HITN’s Tú Cuentas initiative has increasingly focused on creating a platform for young Hispanic creatives at a time when representation in mainstream entertainment remains a central issue across the industry. Organizers of the festival said the recognition reflects both the quality of the productions and the importance of creating spaces where Hispanic youth can develop and share their stories with broader audiences; aligning with HITN’s mission to educate and entertain.

About HITN Media

HITN-TV is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism, and Altice, Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription.

For more information:

Corporate Webpage: HITN .org

TV Webpage: hitn .tv

Linkedin: @ HITN

Facebook: @ HITNtv

X: @ hitn

Instagram: @ HITNtv

YouTube: @ HITNTelevision

Contact

Fernando Cardenas

fcardenas@hitn.org

About The Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards recognizes excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication. For 32 years, the platform has provided an equal opportunity for companies, agencies, organizations and independent creators to be honored, regardless of team size or project budget. The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation only body of over 1,100 industry leaders from top brands and agencies. This year’s Jury included professionals from JPMorgan Chase & Co., FedEx, Netflix, Big Spaceship, National Geographic Society, Accenture Song, Critical Mass, NAACP, The Andy Warhol Museum and many more. For more, visit aiva.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/266b4ec1-10b7-4425-aba7-d1d82bf6e88d