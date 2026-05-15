JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends



The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the “Company”) wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 21 May 2026, record date as of the 22 May 2026 & payment date is the 05 June 2026:



Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.365000 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.339500 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.581500 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.364900 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.345900 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.324400 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.215000 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.302100 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.209700 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.248900 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.166400 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.185500 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.174200 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.225700 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.242600 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.152100 JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.336000 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.