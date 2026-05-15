JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

 | Source: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the “Company”) wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 21 May 2026, record date as of the 22 May 2026 & payment date is the 05 June 2026:

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.365000
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.339500
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.581500
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.364900
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.345900
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.324400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.215000
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.302100
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00BL0BMX650.209700
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000AP27VA70.248900
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000UPAYVL70.166400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006YCYW060.185500
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000RE0SQM60.174200
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000DDR6DS30.225700
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006FIW9Z00.242600
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE0006CJGQR90.152100
JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00064TWYK90.336000
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson  
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
 

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