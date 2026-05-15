TestGrid Pioneers MCP Connector to Bring Real-Device Testing Directly Into AI Coding Workflows

ATLANTA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestGrid, a leading AI first enterprise-grade testing infrastructure and automation solutions provider, is developing an MCP (Model Context Protocol) connector that links AI-assisted development environments directly with its real browser and device cloud.

It enables developers to generate applications and immediately validate them on live hardware, without configuring separate testing setups.

AI coding tools like Claude and Cursor have significantly reduced the time it takes to build working applications.

But testing those applications across browsers, devices, screen sizes, and operating systems remains a separate, often manual process – one that requires environment setup, device access, and context-switching away from where the work happens.

TestGrid’s MCP connector is built to close that gap. A developer prompts an MCP-compatible AI coding environment such as:

“Create a web application called Fancy Foot and launch it using Chrome 101 on TestGrid.”

The application is generated, and a live TestGrid session opens automatically. The connector also supports launches across specific browsers and versions, along with device-specific testing on hardware such as the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24.

Beyond launch, it’s expected to handle responsive layout validation, rendering checks, and cross-browser compatibility within the same environment.

The beta version focuses on manual testing and visual validation, with AI-driven automation capabilities planned for a future phase.

“Most AI development workflows stop at code generation. We’re extending that workflow into real-world validation. TestGrid’s MCP connector connects AI coding environments directly with live browsers and devices, turning testing infrastructure into an integrated part of modern software creation,” said Harry Rao, Founder & CEO of TestGrid.

The MCP connector is built on top of TestGrid’s existing infrastructure, which supports browser and real-device testing, Selenium, Appium, Cypress, visual testing, performance testing, API testing, and secure tunneling.

To learn more about TestGrid and its testing infrastructure platform, visit testgrid.io .

About TestGrid

TestGrid is a leading provider of enterprise-grade testing infrastructure and automation solutions, trusted by the top Fortune 100. From infrastructure to software delivery intelligence, TestGrid empowers organizations to deliver high-quality software faster with cost-effective, scalable testing across web and mobile platforms.