EPSO-G group announces the consolidated operating results for the first three months of 2025

New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

EPSO-G announces the consolidated financial and performance results of the Group for the first three months of 2026.

Key financial indicators for the first three months of 2026:

Key financial indicators January-March 2026 January-March 2025 Change, % Revenue, EUR million 195.1 136.1 43.3 EBITDA, EUR million 69.5 -16.0 n/a Net profit, EUR million 50.1 -22.3 n/a Investments in energy infrastructure, EUR million 32.2 44.0 -26.8 ROE (last 12 months), % 26.2 2.6 n/a Net debt, EUR million 13.5 -33.4 n/a Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 22.0 21.4 2.6 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 8.2 9.1 -9.8 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 9.8 12.3 n/a Adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months), EUR million 77.6 73.6 5.4 Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) 0.2 n/a n/a

*Adjusted revenue, cost and profitability ratios are recalculated due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated rate of return approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (VERT). When calculating adjusted indicators, the following is taken into account: an adjustment to revenue for previous periods, which has already been approved by a VERT decision when setting the regulated prices for transmission services for the reporting period, and the deviation between the (regulated) and actual rate of return for the reporting period, as approved by VERT, is assessed; this deviation will be taken into account by VERT when setting transmission prices for the coming period.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and six directly controlled subsidiaries: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and the Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania exercises the rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G.

Enclosed: integrated interim report of EPSO-G group for the first three months of 2025 (management, consolidated and the Company’s financial statements) and press release.



Further information



Gediminas Petrauskas, Communications Partner at EPSO-G

Tel. +370 610 63306, email gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt

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