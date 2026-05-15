Supplemental Notice Regarding First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Arrangements

BEIJING, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today provides an update to the dial-in of its first quarter 2026 earnings call.

Further to its press release dated May 7, 2026 (the “Press Release”), the Company updates that the earnings conference call, scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, will be conducted in Chinese with English simultaneous interpretation.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

Participant Online Registration:

Chinese Line: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054239-fn5s21.html

English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode): https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054238-3nd54a.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 26, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 Mainland, China: 400-1209-216 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Replay PIN (Chinese line): 10054239 Replay PIN (English simultaneous interpretation line): 10054238



Except the updates as disclosed above, all other information contained in the Press Release remains unchanged. This notice is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Press Release.

About KE Holdings Inc.

KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 24 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

For more information, please visit: https://investors.ke.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

KE Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Siting Li

E-mail: ir@ke.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: ke@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ke@tpg-ir.com