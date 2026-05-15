Federal Court Motion Raises Questions About Testimony and Outpatient Hysteroscopy Practices in Case Against Memphis Gynecologic Surgeon Dr. Sanjeev Kumar

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A supplemental motion for a new trial filed last month in federal court raises questions about testimony presented during the criminal trial of Memphis gynecologic surgeon Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, with the defense arguing that Olympus physician reprocessing documentation conflicts with statements made to the court regarding accepted hysteroscope reprocessing methods.

The motion, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, focuses on testimony from FDA employee Dr. Poulomi Nandy regarding the Olympus HYF-XP hysteroscope and whether the device could be reprocessed using high-level disinfection methods in outpatient clinical settings.

According to the filing, Dr. Nandy testified that the FDA had “never cleared any hysteroscopes for high-level disinfection” and stated that hysteroscopes entering the uterus required sterilization.

The defense filing cites testimony from Dr. Nandy stating:

“It’s important to make sure that I communicate that FDA has not cleared any hysteroscopes with high-level disinfection. All hysteroscopes, including this very old device from Olympus, was cleared with sterilization.”

However, the defense argues that FDA guidance directs physicians to follow manufacturer Instructions for Use (IFU) and reprocessing guidance for medical devices. Olympus physician reprocessing documentation for the HYF-XP hysteroscope repeatedly references devices being “high-level disinfected or sterilized” during reprocessing cycles.

“The issue is whether the court received a complete and accurate explanation of hysteroscope reprocessing guidance and accepted outpatient medical practice,” said Dr. Kumar. “These procedures are commonly performed in physician offices throughout the United States because they can improve access to care, reduce costs, and allow women to receive minimally invasive treatment outside hospital settings. Inaccurate interpretations of accepted outpatient hysteroscopy practices could ultimately have broader implications for healthcare access and costs nationwide.”

The defense filing further argues that the prosecution’s presentation created the impression that hysteroscopes not sterilized through certain methods were improperly reprocessed, despite manufacturer documentation repeatedly referencing high-level disinfection as an accepted reprocessing approach.

Dr. Kumar’s legal team is seeking a new trial based on what the motion describes as false or misleading testimony presented during trial proceedings; representing this as just one of many matters which remained pending currently.

Additional proceedings in the matter remain pending before the court.

IMAGES:





Olympus Cleaning & Disinfection Guide for HYF-XP and others.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65ade942-bb4a-4df2-b797-b8d6a28b0436