Tire Recycling Market Size to be Worth USD 9.07 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by rising circular economy initiatives and increasing scrap tire recovery globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Tire Recycling Market size was valued at USD 6.43 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.07 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.55% during 2026–2035.

Introduction Tire Recycling Market growth due to an increasing global awareness is being observed towards sustainable waste management systems and the concept of circular economy. Rising volumes of waste tires, tightening regulations regarding waste disposal and landfills and growing environmental concern about disposal of waste tires are the major factors behind the rising uptake of tire recycling technology in various countries across the globe. Recycled tire products like crumb rubber, recovered carbon black, steel and tire derived fuels are witnessing robust commercial demand in construction, automotive and industrial sectors.





Get a Sample Report of Tire Recycling Market Growth Strategy @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5940

The U.S. Tire Recycling Market was valued at USD 2.25 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.18 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.55% during 2026–2035.

The United States is the largest market for tire recycling technology owing to stringent landfill regulations, established scrap tire collection system and high demands for tire-derived fuels and recycled rubber products. Landfilling of whole tires is banned in all the 50 states of America, making it easier for companies to invest in recycling plants and technology. Cement Kilns, Pulp and Paper Mills and various industrial facilities are increasingly turning to tire-derived fuels as a cheaper replacement for coal, while rising commercial and industrial demand for crumb rubber is propelling market growth.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Materials and Circular Economy Practices Driving Tire Recycling Market Growth

The market for Tire Recycling is fueled by stringent regulations encouraging the reduction of landfill waste and enhanced material recovery from used tires. North American, European, and Asia Pacific region authorities have also been making regulations for policy formulation on issues relating to EPR principles, sustainable waste management approaches, and projects meant to improve tire recycling and recovery processes. On the other hand, there has been an increase in the adoption of environmentally friendly and efficient tires across various industries such as construction, automotive industry, road constructions, and manufacturing industries among others.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The Rubber product category held the dominant position in the Tire Recycling Market in 2025, due to its vast usage in playground, sports field, rubber asphalt and flooring systems, and automotive applications through crumb rubber, granulates, and rubber powder. It is forecasted that Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) would see considerable gains due to the adoption by tire manufacturing companies to reduce their dependency on virgin carbon black.

By Application

Automotive applications accounted for the largest share of the Tire Recycling Market in 2025, thanks to an increased utilization of recycled tires in manufacturing of tires, automotive rubber parts, insulation products, and TDF applications. The construction and building sector are witnessing steady growth, with applications ranging from paving to flooring solutions using crumb rubber.

For Analyst-Curated Insights Customized to Your Business, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5940

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share in the Tire Recycling Market in 2025, owing to the presence of robust regulations, well-developed recycling technology, and end-market demand for tire derived fuels and crumb rubber products. The United States is expected to remain the prominent region, with the country generating huge scrap tire utilization rate, driven by state-based recycling regulations and presence of recycling facilities. The Tire Management Council of the U.S monitors the utilization rates of some of the world’s highest

Europe is expected to see steady growth in the market owing to the presence of robust extended producer responsibility programs, sophisticated collection systems, and growing focus on circular economy principles. Some countries within Europe, which include Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Italy, have developed highly advanced facilities for crumb rubber recycling, steel recovery, and recovered carbon black generation. Continue reading below EU’s End-of-Life Vehicle Regulations

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Tire Recycling Market Report:

Liberty Tire Recycling LLC

Genan Holding A/S

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

Pyrolyx AG (Circtec)

ECO Green Equipment LLC

Delta-Energy Group

Lehigh Technologies Inc. (Michelin)

Lakin Tire West Inc.

Tire Disposal & Recycling Inc.

Western Tire Recyclers

Enrestec Inc.

Tyre Recycling Solutions SA

Enviro-Star Inc.

Reclaim Industries Ltd.

REDOMA Recycling AB

Eldan Recycling A/S

TyreTeq AS

Black Bear Carbon BV

Bolder Industries Inc.

Rubber Conversion Inc.

Recent Developments:

In 2026 , Michelin announced the commercial deployment of its Sustainera recovered carbon black tire compound in its X Multi D truck tire product line, incorporating recycled carbon black sourced from pyrolysis operations.

, Michelin announced the commercial deployment of its Sustainera recovered carbon black tire compound in its X Multi D truck tire product line, incorporating recycled carbon black sourced from pyrolysis operations. In 2025, Liberty Tire Recycling acquired Enviro-Star’s U.S. processing operations, creating one of the largest integrated scrap tire processing networks in North America with the capacity to process approximately 190 million scrap tire equivalents annually.

Purchase Comprehensive Tire Recycling Market Report – Single User PDF @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5940

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SCRAP TIRE GENERATION & RECOVERY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate regional scrap tire volumes, collection efficiency, and recycling penetration rates globally.

– helps you evaluate regional scrap tire volumes, collection efficiency, and recycling penetration rates globally. RECOVERED CARBON BLACK (rCB) MARKET INSIGHTS – helps you understand the growing commercial adoption of recycled carbon black across tire manufacturing and industrial rubber applications.

– helps you understand the growing commercial adoption of recycled carbon black across tire manufacturing and industrial rubber applications. TIRE-DERIVED FUEL (TDF) UTILIZATION STUDY – helps you identify industrial sectors adopting TDF as an alternative fuel source and assess energy recovery opportunities.

– helps you identify industrial sectors adopting TDF as an alternative fuel source and assess energy recovery opportunities. PYROLYSIS & DEVULCANIZATION TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT – helps you track advancements in tire recycling technologies improving material recovery quality and operational efficiency.

– helps you track advancements in tire recycling technologies improving material recovery quality and operational efficiency. REGIONAL REGULATORY & EPR FRAMEWORK ANALYSIS – helps you uncover the impact of landfill bans, producer responsibility laws, and sustainability regulations on market growth.

– helps you uncover the impact of landfill bans, producer responsibility laws, and sustainability regulations on market growth. SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you assess the growing use of recycled tire materials in road paving, sports infrastructure, flooring systems, and green building projects.

Tire Recycling Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.43 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.07 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.55% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Rubber, Tire-derived Fuel, Tire-derived Aggregate, Carbon Black, Steel Wires, Others)

• By Application (Rubber, Tire-derived Fuel, Tire-derived Aggregate, Carbon Black, Steel Wires, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Accelerated Tire Recycling Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/tire-recycling-market-5940

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.